NFL: Is Philip Rivers a Hall of Fame quarterback?

After 17 long years in the NFL, quarterback Philip Rivers announced his retirement from the league this week. He played a major role in the rise of the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, and he spent the first 16 years with this franchise.

Many fans will never forget the story of how Philip Rivers landed with the Chargers. Heading into the 2004 NFL Draft, the team planned to pick QB prospect Eli Manning. But Manning didn't want to play for the team. As a result, the Chargers were forced to trade him for Rivers, who the New York Giants selected with the fourth overall pick. This draft-day trade will go down in NFL history.

The trade worked out quite well for both the teams. The Giants received the quarterback they wanted, and the Chargers ended up with their franchise quarterback. Manning led the Giants to two victories in the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, Rivers was named to the NFL Pro Bowl eight times.

Philip Rivers announces retirement after 17-year career. pic.twitter.com/2dotAslfJp — NFL (@NFL) January 20, 2021

Few fans would disagree with the notion that Philip Rivers had a legendary career. But he's often criticized because he never led the Chargers to the Super Bowl. Likewise, the Colts didn't win the Vince Lombardi Trophy when Rivers spent one season as their starter.

Super Bowl rings often define the ultimate legacy of NFL players. Since Rivers retired, many fans have wondered whether he deserves to be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame. Here's a look at a few reasons why Rivers should be officially recognized for his incredible career.

Philip Rivers deserves to be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame

Throughout Philip Rivers' career, he was widely known as one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the NFL. He led Chargers with aplomb, and he could typically make any pass he wanted to.

Rivers was also one of the most intelligent quarterbacks of all time. He was renowned for his ability to call out defenses when they didn't line up correctly. Plus, Rivers broke several NFL records. He set a new mark for consecutive completions in a game (25), and his 5-game streak of games with a passer rating above 120 (5) is unparalleled.

During his career, Philip Rivers threw for 63,440 yards, and he recorded 421 touchdown passes. These figures rank as the fifth-highest numbers in these respective categories in NFL history.

Though Philip Rivers never won a Super Bowl, it's important to note that he played in the same conference as Tom Brady, one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. If Rivers competed in a different time period, he could have won a ring or two.

When one considers Rivers' various achievements, it's easy to see that he deserves to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Hopefully, he'll receive this honor sooner rather than later.