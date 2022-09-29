"I haven't seen one quite like that" - NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald hilariously trolls Tom Brady over his meltdown against Saints

Larry Fitzgerald had a good laugh at the recent anti-electronics behavior of Tom Brady, one of his co-hosts, along with Jim Gray, on 'Let's Go!' podcast. During the September 26 episode, Brady was chastised for his tablet-throwing incident back in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints in a game his Buccaneers won.

A memo was sent to all 32 teams warning against such behavior, showing the impact of the Tom Brady effect. Fitzgerald clowned Brady this past Monday in laughter about how he's never seen him act that way:

"Yeah, I mean, he did have a meltdown. I haven't seen one quite like that, since our boy Tom Brady was breaking other tablets last week. But yeah, he definitely brought himself into the story."

"You know, it was funny to kind of watch. Obviously, you see what goes into this and how much time these coaches put in, week in and week out. And when things don't come to fruition like they, you know, hope you know, they they blow gaskets, and we've seen this over the years."

Brady, of course, has had a whirlwind offseason when it comes to rumors regarding his personal life. His marriage to Gisele Bundchen has been questioned ever since the quarterback left Buccaneers training camp for 11 days in mid-August.

Tom Brady and Gisele's issues go beyond this past offseason

While it certainly seems that the issues between Tom Brady and Gisele intensified this past offseason. Rumors of the quarterback's NFL return in March 2022 were the impetus for their separation, and the two have reportedly been separated for even longer than fans realize.

According to a source who spoke anonymously to Yahoo, there have been communication issues for years. It may have led the couple to grow apart because of them:

“There was never an ultimatum set down for Tom to choose between football or her. Their problems are more about the distance that has been created between them over a longer period of time.”

Zach Kruse @zachkruse2



Incredibly, Brady was under pressure on just 8 dropbacks. He averaged 2.17 seconds to throw per If the Packers were playing any QB but Tom Brady on Sunday, they might've had 10 sacks.Incredibly, Brady was under pressure on just 8 dropbacks. He averaged 2.17 seconds to throw per @PFF . He was UNDER 2.0 seconds (1.99) on the non-pressure dropbacks (37 dropbacks!) If the Packers were playing any QB but Tom Brady on Sunday, they might've had 10 sacks. Incredibly, Brady was under pressure on just 8 dropbacks. He averaged 2.17 seconds to throw per @PFF. He was UNDER 2.0 seconds (1.99) on the non-pressure dropbacks (37 dropbacks!)

Brady has been able to overcome the drama in the early going, being a failed 2-point conversion away from being undefeated. If he can ultimately bring home his 8th Super Bowl ring, it would solidify his seemingly already historic place at the top of the NFL's all-time quarterback heirarchy. That's seemingly a big if at this point, though.

