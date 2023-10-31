The NFL season is well underway and as Tuesday's trade deadline approaches, storylines around the NFL continue to swirl.

The NFL has had no shortage of star performances, and fans around the league are already talking about accolades for their favorite players this season.

Players like Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs, Myles Garrett and TJ Watt have been on a tear and will look to keep their names atop the list for their respective award races.

Let's look at the NFL's midseason awards list for the top performers around the league in 2023.

NFL Midseason Awards List for 2023

Most Valuable Player: Tyreek Hill; 8 Games, 61 Catches, 1014 Yards, 8 TDs

The Miami Dolphins have looked extremely explosive to start the season and leading the way offensively is Tyreek Hill.

Hill eclipsed the 1000-yard mark faster than any player in the Super Bowl era following an eight-catch, 112-yard performance in week eight.

He leads the league in both receiving yards and receiving touchdowns and is on pace for a mind-boggling 2,155 yards and 17 touchdowns, with his potential yardage breaking Calvin Johnson's record for yards in a season.

Miami sits at 6-2 through eight games, largely due to their success passing the ball with Tyreek Hill. It's a tough ask to make anyone else the MVP if the season ended today.

Offensive Player of the Year: Christian McCaffrey; 8 Games, 169 Touches, 944 Tot. Yards, 13 TDs

Possibly the most complete team in the NFL, the San Francisco 49ers have given us the Christian McCaffrey of old.

McCaffrey has scored a touchdown in 17 straight games and is on pace to earn some hardware for his 2023 campaign.

Thjs season McCaffrey leads the NFL in rushing and already has an eye popping 13 total touchdowns with nine rushing and four receiving.

Christian McCaffrey is on pace for an astonishing 27 total touchdowns and 2,006 total yards.

McCaffrey's sustained success and his impact on the Niners' solid 5-3 record puts him firmly on track to take home some awards at the end of the season.

Defensive Player of the Year: T.J. Watt, 7 Games, 8.5 Sacks, 18 Tackles, 7 TFLs, 1 INT

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a team that have ridden their stellar defense to a 4-3 record through seven games to start the 2023 season.

The Steelers' offensive woes have left it in their defense's hands and T.J. Watt has had them ready to answer the call.

Few players in the entire NFL have the affect on their team that Watt does. Through seven contests, the former Defensive Player of the Year is on pace for 20.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss in what would be another historic season for Watt.

The Steelers' defense has been one of the best units in the NFL and you can look no further than Watt to credit mostly for their success. Expect the DPOY award to be Watt's to lose at the end of the season.

Offensive Rookie of the Year: C.J. Stroud, 7 Games, 60.3% Comp., 1800 Yards, 9 Touchdowns, 1 INT

The Texans rookie quarterback has felt like somewhat of a surprise despite being picked second-overall in the NFL Draft.

It could be due to the fact that Stroud broke the NFL record for pass attempts without an interception to start a career after going 177 straight attempts without an interception.

The Texans have been a very competitive team sitting at 3-4 with Stroud at the helm. The former Buckeye is on pace for 4,380 yards and 21 touchdowns in his rookie season and has earned some big time wins early in his NFL career.

C.J. Stroud has almost undoubtedly looked like the top offensive rookie from his draft class. With continued success and development, Stroud can build on what has been a very solid first half of the season.

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Devon Witherspoon; 6 Games, 33 Tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 INT, 1 TD

The Seahawks have struck again with their ability to draft defensive backs as Devon Witherspoon has displayed the physicality that led him to be drafted fifth-overall. Witherspoon has shown great ability in coverage and tackling has locked down his half of the field for Seattle in his first six games.

In six games, "Spoon" has allowed just 197 yards on 55% passing and two touchdowns. He already has one pick-six to his name and is on pace for 93 tackles, a considerably high amount for a cornerback, let alone a rookie.

The Seattle Seahawks sit with a great 5-2 record and their defense is playing lights out over the last four games. Devon Witherspoon could begin to run away with the Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

Coach of the Year: Dan Campbell; 6-2

Dan Campbell has his Detroit Lions playing elite-level football and media members and analysts are starting to put them among the top teams in the NFL. The Lions have shown great strides yet again after being one of the bigger surprises in the league in 2022.

The Lions started the season with a win against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and boast on of the NFL's top offensive units. Led by Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Sam LaPorta, the Detroit Lions offense will continue to lead them to success as Dan Campbell continues to get the best from his guys down the stretch.

