2022 NFL Draft Sportskeeda Mock 5.0 | Pat Mahomes gets his replacement for Tyreek Hill

The best part about NFL Draft day is that the NFL season is beginning to start up. With many NFL teams looking to find their next stud lineman or defensive player, the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to get Patrick Mahomes a new weapon. They have to remain patient because they do not have much draft capital to trade up with. Names to lookout for include Treylon Burks, George Pickens, and Jahan Dotson.

The NFL Draft goes down tonight and this draft class seems to be very top-heavy. A lot of teams could trade up to attempt to grab their top prosepct. For the sake of this mock draft, we will take trades out because they are just so unpredictable.

Below, you will find a full 32-pick mock draft for all NFL teams in tonight's draft.

NFL Mock Draft

Pick #1: Jacksonville Jaguars- Aidan Hutchinson DE, Michigan

Aidan Hutchinson is the best prospect in this draft and the safest pick to go with for Jacksonville. The Jaguars will have a formidable pass rush for years to come with Josh Allen on one side and Hutchinson on the other. A lot of reason buzz has come around Georgia's Travon Walker, but he didn't even have 10 sacks in his college career. With that being said, Hutchinson seems to be the safest pick for the Jags at #1.

NFL Draft Pick #2: Detroit Lions- Travon Walker DE, Georgia

Walker’s draft stock has been rising over the last few weeks and the Lions need an edge rusher for the future. Detroit will be adding Walker to a pass rush that had the third-fewest sacks in the league last season.

The Lions do need a quarterback, but it is way too early to address that need. With the amount of defensive talent available within the top 10, Detroit is almost certainly going in that direction.

NFL Draft Pick #3: Houston Texans- Ikem Ekwonu OT, North Carolina State

The Houston Texans team needs can be categorized as “Everything”, therefore taking Ekonwu here gives them the best offensive lineman of this year’s draft class. They could be tempted to go in another direction with several top edge rushers available as well as Ahmad Gardner, but Ekonwu is the most logical option as the Texans rebuild.

To give quarterback Davis Mills a true and fair evaluation, the Houston Texans will need to protect him. Look for Houston to be the first team to take an offensive lineman off the board.

NFL Draft Pick #4: New York Jets- Ahmad Gardner CB, Cincinnati

Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner has New York written all over him. With Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs both signing extensions to remain in the AFC East for years to come, New York has to address the defensive backfield. New York snags the best corner in the draft with their opening 1st round pick.

NFL Draft Pick #5: New York Giants- Evan Neal OT, Alabama

The Giants need an offensive tackle and with Ekonwu likely off the board, the next best option is Evan Neal from Alabama. Andrew Thomas is locked in at left tackle, so adding Neal to play at right tackle can make life easier for the Giants.

Although a quarterback is an obvious need, it is too early to address that. The Giants are a team who could possibly trade back, but the safest pick here would be a strong addition to the offensive line.

NFL Draft Pick #6: Carolina Panthers- Charles Cross OT, Mississippi State

The Panthers shouldn’t complicate things here. Yes, quarterback is a need, but the Panthers are most likely better off sticking with Darnold or possibly Baker Mayfield if a trade can be arranged. Fix the offensive line to both keep the quarterback and Christian McCaffery healthy.

Head Coach Matt Rhule hasn't lived up to expectations thus far, so reaching for a quarterback or wide receiver doesn't make too much sense. The Panthers will most likely go with the best offensive lineman available to them at #6.

NFL Draft Pick #7: New York Giants- Kayvon Thibodeaux DE, Oregon

The pass rush has struggled for the New York Giants since the days of Michael Strahan, Jason Pierre-Paul, and Justin Tuck. If Thibodeaux is available for the Giants at #7, then they should be quite happy turning in their card. Thibodeaux's talent is undeniable, as he was the #1 prospect among many analysts for much of the college football season. Stregthening up the trenches seems like the smartest move for the New York Giants with their two top-ten picks.

NFL Draft Pick #8: Atlanta Falcons- Kyle Hamilton S, Notre Dame

This looks to be a “best available” situation for Atlanta. After trading Matt Ryan and signing Marcus Mariota, the team seems to be in a full rebuild. It’s going to prove very difficult to dethrone the Buccaneers atop the NFC South, so there's no need to reach for a QB or WR here. Hamilton is an athletic freak at safety and could provide a Defensive Rookie of the Year campaign if he falls into the right system.

Hamilton can provide a lot of help stopping the run because he has the physicality that a player like Jamal Adams has. While he may not be the fastest safety on the board, Hamilton's instincts and playmaking ability make him a potential top-10 pick.

NFL Draft Pick #9: Seattle Seahawks- Derek Stingley Jr. CB, LSU

With many of the top linemen off the board, the Seahawks fall into the "best available" strategy here. Some people are saying whoever grabs Stingley is getting the best corner in the draft and that could very well be the case. In his time at LSU, Stingley had to practice every day against two current All-Pros over the past few seasons in Jamar Chase and Justin Jefferson. Stingley is extremely intriguing as his possible landing spots range widely across the board.

NFL Draft Pick #10: New York Jets- Drake London WR, Southern California

The first receiver comes off the board to the Jets. After reports came out that the Jets offered this pick to the Seahawks for DK Metcalf, it’s clear that their front office thinks this is a team need. As one of the worst teams in the NFL over the last decade, the Jets look to rebuild their skill players. The 6’4 receiver out of Southern California seems to be a great fit for the New York Jets. With a large catch radius and elite size, London can have an impact on both the passing and running game.

NFL Draft Pick #11: Washington Commanders, Garrett Wilson

Even though receiver isn’t the highest priority for Washington, they can’t pass up the opportunity to draft one of the best receivers in this year's NFL Draft; Garrett Wilson out of Ohio State. With great speed and route-running ability, Wilson would give the Commanders a decent WR core for next season.

Current Commanders WR1 Terry McLaurin attended Ohio State as well, so the front office could find some interest in having two receivers that are familiar with each other's games on the same field during NFL games.

NFL Draft Pick #12: Minnesota Vikings- Trent McDuffie CB, Washington

The Minnesota Vikings were not delighted when they heard that Aaron Rodgers had signed a contract extension with Green Bay. To combat this, the Vikings should think about taking a defensive back with this pick. With Gardner and Stingley most likely off the board, it would make a lot of sense for the Vikings to go with Washington DB Trent McDuffie.

The Vikings get themselves a corner in Trent McDuffie, who has an extremely high floor and could become one of the better players at his position in a couple of years. By filling their immediate team need, Minnesota can focus on bolstering their offense with their subsequent picks.

NFL Draft Pick #13: Houston Texans- Jameson Williams WR, Alabama

With the top 3 cornerbacks off the board, the Texans will look to get their young quarterback an explosive weapon. Williams is just that. In his time at Alabama, Jameson Williams displayed great route running ability and breakaway speed. This is exactly what the Houston Texans will be looking for.

One concern for Williams is his recent ACL injury in the National Championship game. However, the Texans are in a complete rebuild so his talent may be too much to pass up.

NFL Draft Pick #14: Baltimore Ravens- Jermaine Johnson II DE, Florida State

Jermaine Johnson II is an extremely talented edge rusher. The only knock on him is that since he was a transfer at FSU, he only played one full season as a starter. Johnson has some extremely athletic traits that stick out to many teams. The 2021 ACC defensive player of the year can step in and help the Ravens' defense right away. Johnson II is a hard-nosed player who possesses elite athleticism and strength as well as room to grow.

NFL Draft Pick #15: Philadelphia Eagles- Devin Lloyd LB, Utah

The Eagles are looking for a linebacker with one of their first two-round picks, and Lloyd is the best all-round LB in the draft. The Utah product can come in right away and help a team looking to bolster their defense heading into next year.

Nakobe Dean could be a selection here for Philly, but it just depends on who they prefer. With Lloyd being better in coverage than Dean, this seems like the safest LB to select this early.

NFL Draft Pick #16: New Orleans Saints- Chris Olave WR, Ohio State

The New Orleans Saints land a proven playmaker from an elite conference. Olave ran a very impressive 4.26 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, which would pair very well alongside a physical receiver like Michael Thomas. They have had one of the worst producing receiver cores in the NFL, so adding some much-needed talent makes perfect sense. The New Orleans Saints have some other needs to address, but won't let Olave slide any further with the Chargers and Eagles right behind them.

NFL Draft Pick #17: Los Angeles Chargers- Jordan Davis DL, Georgia

Love the landing spot for Davis here. Davis is a raw talent right now, but has shown a solid work ethic by showing up to the NFL Combine 20 pounds lighter than he weighed in at Georgia. If he can improve his pass rushing skills, LA could have one of the steals of this draft. Jordan Davis was a menace in his time at Georgia and played a key role in leading them to a national championship. Los Angeles strengthens their defensive line here in a division where they play running backs like Javonte Williams and Josh Jacobs twice a season.

NFL Draft Pick #18: Philadelphia Eagles- George Karlaftis DE, Purdue

With many of the notable receivers off the board, the Eagles draft the best available player. Karlaftis has great NFL measurables at 6’4 and 260 pounds. Adding a solid pass rusher would help make the Eagles pass rush a little more consistent with Fletcher Cox getting older.

The Eagles have been notorious for reaching for talent in the first round, but this seems like a safe pick with one of the better edge rushers on the board falling to them.

NFL Draft Pick #19: New Orleans Saints- Malik Willis QB, Liberty

There it is. The first QB comes off the board at #19. The Saints will look to target a quarterback with one of their two first-round picks, and Willis could be the long-term solution they’re looking for. He needs to work on his consistency, but there is no doubt that he can improvise at a high level. Due to Jameis Winston's health concerns, the Saints will look to land the consensus #1 quarterback in the draft.

NFL Draft Pick #20: Pittsburgh Steelers- Trevor Penning OT, Northern Iowa

The Steelers get some much-needed protection for quarterback Mitch Trubisky. If the Steelers are to compete in a division with the Bengals and Ravens, they’ll need to strengthen their offensive line. Penning can slot in right away at either tackle spot, providing admirable size and length and 6’7, 325.

NFL Draft Pick #21: New England Patriots- Nakobe Dean LB, Georgia

The New England Patriots have always drafted the best available player on the board. If Nakobe Dean falls to this 21st pick, the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick should turn their draft card in without hesitation. Dean athletic ability and speed jumps out on tape and that should intrigue the Patriots organization a lot.

NFL Draft Pick #22: Green Bay Packers- Treylon Burks WR, Arkansas

The Green Bay Packers have infamously not given Aaron Rodgers weapons in the draft. After losing Davante Adams because of a long contract dispute, the Packers must fill that need. Treylon Burks is a freak athlete from Arkansas and projects to have one of the highest upsides out of any receiver in the class.

NFL Draft Pick #23: Arizona Cardinals- Tyler Linderbaum C, Iowa

The Cardinals will get their eventual replacement for Rodney Hudson in Linderbaum. Linderbaum possesses great athleticism and is the best offensive lineman remaining, which is Arizona’s main positional need.

Protecting Kyler Murray needs to be a priority. Although he is usually one of the fastest athletes on the field, protecting him and allowing him to throw from the pocket remains the best way to ensure long-term health.

NFL Draft Pick #24: Dallas Cowboys- Zion Johnson OL, Boston College

The aging of Tyron Smith and the loss of Connor Williams need to be addressed in the 1st round for Dallas. Finding the starting left guard at #24 would be a great pick for the Cowboys. Johnson impressively only allowed six pressures all year in the ACC, and Dallas will welcome the Boston College guard who figures to be an already polished player. If Johnson is available, Dallas should snag him.

NFL Draft Pick #25: Buffalo Bills- Devonte Wyatt DL, Georgia

The Bills have very solid depth all-round, but they could use a defensive tackle. Wyatt is a great athlete at his size and the Bills would be fortunate to grab a player this talented towards the end of the first round.

With some of the top receivers in the draft gone at this point, Buffalo should probably lean toward the offensive line. Breece Hall is a potential dark horse for this pick here.

NFL Draft Pick #26: Tennessee Titans- Bernhard Raimann OT, Central Michigan

The former tight end has great measurements for an NFL offensive lineman. Standing at 6’6 and 330 pounds, Raimann has the tools to become one of the better linemen in this class. Tennessee is in a situation where they need to draft the best player available and while a receiver is a need, it’s more likely for that to be addressed in the 2nd or 3rd round.

NFL Draft Pick #27: Tampa Bay Buccaneers- Kenyon Green OL, Texas A&M

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in "win now" mode with Tom Brady just getting older. Landing a versatile offensive lineman who can play both inside and out makes a ton of sense for the Bucs here. With no glaring team needs, Tampa Bay will most likely draft the best player available.

NFL Draft Pick #28: Green Bay Packers- Tyler Smith OT, Tulsa

The Packers get protection for Aaron Rodgers in Smith, a versatile player who can slot in at both tackle and guard. After already selecting a receiver earlier in the first round, the Packers strengthen their O-Line for the future. Tyler Smith could pair very well with David Bahktiari at the offensive tackle spots.

NFL Draft Pick #29: Kansas City Chiefs- George Pickens WR, Georgia

In the aftermath of the Tyreek Hill trade, the Chiefs will most likely draft his replacement with one of the next two picks. Pickens' size and jumping ability would make him a serious redzone threat right away. This would be a great landing spot for the young receiver to develop into Patrick Mahomes' new favorite target.

NFL Draft Pick #30: Kansas City Chiefs- Daxon Hill DB, Michigan

With the loss of Tyrann Mathieu, the Chiefs need to address the secondary and they will be selecting the best player available here. Daxon Hill is a great addition to this secondary, as he can play either safety or cornerback.

NFL Draft Pick #31: Cincinnati Bengals- Andrew Booth Jr. CB, Clemson

The Bengals will select an offensive lineman here if one falls, but in this case, one has not. They will look to find a developmental cornerback here in Andrew Booth who has plenty of talent and upside. Eli Apple's inconsistency throughout the playoffs makes this pick very much possible at #31.

NFL Draft Pick #32: Detroit Lions- Desmond Ridder QB, Cincinnati

With the pick the Lions received for Matthew Stafford, the Lions select their future quarterback in Desmond Ridder. Ridder was a proven winner at the University of Cincinnati, as he finished his career with the 3rd most wins all-time and had a perfect 26-0 record playing at home. With Willis and Pickett off the board, the Lions take the guy who will succeed Jared Goff once his time is over in Detroit.

An interesting and plausible take on the draft. If no one trades up or down, this could really happen. What is certain is that it will be a great watch.

