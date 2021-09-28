NFL MVP Race: Latest Power Rankings - September 28th

Week 3 is now on the books, and the quarterbacks are already dominating the MVP rankings.

Since 2013, every year the MVP award has been given to a quarterback, and this trend should continue as the NFL is a passing league now. The big names are already making waves through the season, and the ladder is still really tight. For the shortlist of MVP following Week 3, five quarterbacks make it.

#5 Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Completion %: 62.2, Passing yards: 807, Yards per attempt: 6.4,

Passing TDs: 7, Interceptions: 1, Rushing yards: 88, Rushing TDs: 1.

Allen enters the list after a fantastic offensive performance for the Bills against the Washington Football Team, where he was dominant during the whole game and put up 41 points against what is considered one of the best defenses in the league.

Allen had a disappointing start to the season, but it was probably just a little bit of rust against what is the best front seven in the NFL. Two good games against the Miami Dolphins and the Washington Football Team, where he led his team to 76 points in two weeks, put him on the list.

#4 Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Completion %: 70.3, Passing yards: 940, Yards per attempt: 8.9,

Passing TDs: 9, Interceptions: 3, Rushing yards: 66, Rushing TDs: 1.

Previous NFL MVP Ranking: 4th (=)

The Chiefs are in a weird spot. Kansas City never had a losing record with Patrick Mahomes under center, and not only that, but there are some glaring weaknesses on the roster.

While the team is a major question mark as of now, Mahomes remains at his best level. His numbers are as good as always, his commanding of the offense remains perfect and he knows how to pick his matchups against anything that the defense throws at him.

If there's anything to criticize on him while the Chiefs are 1-2, is that Mahomes' hero plays aren't working out right now. But that's what makes him so great most of the time, so it'll be just fine.

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball Last night was the first time ever Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady lost football games on the same day 😳 Last night was the first time ever Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady lost football games on the same day 😳 https://t.co/MaY2fCI9Ya

#3 Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Completion %: 68.8, Passing yards: 1087, Yards per attempt: 7.7,

Passing TDs: 10, Interceptions: 2, Rushing yards: 20, Rushing TDs: 1.

Previous NFL MVP Ranking: 2nd (↓1)

Brady was in a close contention for number one, but a not-so-good exhibition against the Los Angeles Rams defense drops him two places. He couldn't do much against the interior pressure he suffered all day long, and some of the decisions he made with the ball were not so good.

Brady has the most interesting matchup of the season now, as he returns to Foxborough to face the New England Patriots. Will the three-time league MVP feel motivated to play against Bill Belichick and rebound? We'll see.

#2 Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams

Completion %: 70.2, Passing yards: 942, Yards per attempt: 10.0,

Passing TDs: 9, Interceptions: 1, Rushing yards: -6, Rushing TDs: 0.

Previous NFL MVP Ranking: (↑3)

Stafford remains in his quest to show everybody what he can do when he has a good team supporting him, and the Rams' victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers proves that Los Angeles is a legit team now that they've upgraded at quarterback.

Stafford has been a fantastic piece of Sean McVay's offense, adding the vertical element that they've missed for so long with Jared Goff. He's making good decisions with the ball, his throws have been perfect and the Rams are winning. He's really close to the number one spot.

#1 Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

Completion %: 76.5, Passing yards: 1005, Yards per attempt: 9.9,

Passing TDs: 7, Interceptions: 4, Rushing yards: 70, Rushing TDs: 3.

Previous NFL MVP Ranking: 1st (=)

Murray remains in top spot even though he failed to throw any touchdowns during Week 3 - he ran for one, so there's that. The Arizona Cardinals quarterback continues to make magic in the pocket, throwing the deep ball with incredible precision and leading one of the best offenses in the league, even if the defense does not help him that much.

For Murray to remain in the top spot next week, it's going to be quite simple: the Cardinals will have to beat the Rams. The clash over NFC West control also has Stafford and Murray facing each other, and the winner of that matchup will likely be the number one player on this MVP list next week.

