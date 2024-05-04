NFL Network Layoffs 2024: Who was fired amid 'Total Access' shut down ft. Michael Irvin

The NFL Network is undergoing major changes ahead of the 2024 NFL season. In the coming weeks and months, the Network will lay off a considerable amount of talent.

According to the New York Post, NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin will be leaving the Network since he didn't have his contract renewed. Additionally, with the discontinuation of "NFL Total Access," more talent will follow him out the door. This includes, but is not limited to, Kimmi Chex, Mike Yam, David Carr, Michael Robinson, and Chase Daniel.

These changes come shortly after the NFL Network laid off Melissa Stark, James Palmer, Andrew Siciliano, and Will Selva in April, as initially reported by The Athletic. Following these layoffs, the production of "Good Morning Football" was moved from New York to Los Angeles.

NFL Network layoffs: What happened to 'NFL Total Access'

According to multiple reports, NFL Total Access is ending after an iconic 21-year run. NFL Network's flagship program was initially hosted by Rich Eisen.

Over the years, numerous former players and coaches have served as analysts for the program, such as Terrell Davis, Willie McGinest, Lindsay Rhodes, Chris Myers, and Scott Hanson.

According to The Athletic, the NFL Network plans to replace "NFL Total Access" with "Insiders," which will feature reporters Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero, and Mike Garafolo.

When is the Final broadcast of ‘NFL Total Access’?

The tentative final broadcast of NFL Total Access is scheduled for May 17, 2024. This comes after the NFL Network's abrupt announcement that they will be ending the staple program after over two decades on the air.

It's important to note that the NFL Network hasn't issued an official statement explaining the layoffs ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

However, the upheaval comes after numerous reports earlier in 2024 indicating that ESPN had engaged in talks about a direct partnership with the National Football League, that could involve ESPN taking control over a part of the league's media arm. The NFL Network might be part of that potential takeover, though no deal has been officially announced by either party.