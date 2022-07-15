"It's the Cleveland Browns. They don't do anything right" - NFL analyst brutally trolls AFC North franchise over Deshaun Watson trade

The Deshaun Watson saga seemed like a never-ending one heading into the 2022 NFL offseason. The quarterback, who had over 20 civil lawsuits against his name at one point, was desperate for a move away from Houston.

While a player of his caliber shouldn't have taken as long as it did to get traded, the off-field controversies surrounding his name saw him have to wait over a year to finally get traded to the Cleveland Browns.

This, of course, raised several eyebrows. NFL fans voiced their concern over why the Browns would risk trading for a player who could potentially face a massive suspension as the league continues to carry out its own internal investigation into the matter.

NFL analyst Joy Taylor, while hosting 'The Herd,' echoed the same feeling and trolled the AFC North franchise for not only trading in Watson but giving him the largest guaranteed contract in NFL history:

"I think you also have to consider when you look at these trades because we're this sort for the Deshaun Watson deal. Like oh my god, $230 million, guaranteed. That's going to be the new standard for quarterbacks. And then everyone's kind of taking a breath now and it's like, oh, wait, it's the Cleveland Browns. They don't do anything right."

Taylor argued that while quarterbacks are expected to get paid more in the near future, the nature of Watson's contract will remain a one-off:

"Why would we point to them as the North Star for how to get deals done? So everyone just kind of calm down. That's not going to be the future. I think more and more money will be guaranteed to quarterbacks of course. But that's not going to be the new standard and we're seeing how that's playing out."

NFL Analyst believes Deshaun Watson's suspension term has been set

As per reports, the NFL is now close to coming to a decision regarding the quarterback's suspension term. Browns reporter Tony Rizzo recently claimed that the league is likely to issue a shorter suspension term for the Browns QB than what many expected.

According to the Cleveland insider, the Browns quarterback is headed for a 4-6 game suspension. This would serve as a much-needed relief to the AFC North franchise, which recently traded away its former starting signal caller and 2018 first-round pick Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers.

