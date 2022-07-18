"Aaron Rodgers is the pretty girl that you gotta tell her she’s pretty every day" - Charles Barkley didn't hold back over criticizing Packers QB over his shenanigans

Aaron Rodgers' future with the Green Bay Packers has been one of the most prevalent storylines over the past two seasons. The moment the franchise drafted quarterback Jordan Love in 2020, speculation was rife that Rodgers was unhappy with the decision.

Aaron Rodgers put up a stellar showing in 2020 and even won the MVP award that season. Right ahead of the 2021 draft, things got really intense. Reports suggested that the Packers' starting quarterback was actively looking to be traded out of Green Bay.

Ultimately, the Packers bowed down to his demands and made him among the highest paid players in NFL history. Rodgers recently signed a three-year, $150 million contract extension. But before that, NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, appeared on the Waddle and Silvy radio show and ripped into the quarterback. Here's what he said:

“Aaron Rodgers is the pretty girl that you gotta tell her she’s pretty every day... He’s that girl, “Oh, I don’t look good today? I told you five days in a row you look good. I gotta tell you every day apparently.”

And it wasn't just the Packers quarterback who Barkley ripped into. The former NBA star seems to have a problem with the majority of quarterbacks currently playing in the league.

"You know what I don’t understand about these quarterbacks? Why they such greedy pigs? I’m being serious. Every quarterback who has gotten big money never won again. You go Flacco, you go Russell, Aaron the first time, you go Drew Brees; Dak is gonna be in that boat; Matt Ryan’s in that same boat."

Breaking down Aaron Rodgers' contract extension

Once news broke in June that Aaron Rodgers had signed a contract extension, Jordan Love knew he would have to wait on the sidelines a lot longer.

The new contract that Aaron Rodgers signed is officially viewed as a three-year, $150.815 million contract extension. The Packers' quarterback is set to earn $42 million in 2022. But it's in 2023, that he's set to earn a whopping fully-guaranteed, base salary of $59.5 million in 2023. He then earns $49.3 million in 2024, however, that is not guaranteed.

All this means that the former Jeopardy host will most likely stay around till the age of 41. And with all that money riding on his back, he sure will hope to go out with at least one more Super Bowl ring to silence his critics.

