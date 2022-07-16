“One of the worst offenses in the NFC” - NFL analyst claims Cowboys and Dak Prescott are set up to fail 

The Dallas Cowboys entered the 2021 NFL season with renewed optimism. They'd had a year under head coach Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott was coming back from a brutal injury. Their receiving core consisted of CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper, and Michael Gallup. Everything pointed towards a big season for America's Team.

But then, Dallas did it again. Another season of disappointment as the NFC East side crashed out in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. Perhaps in 2022 they can break their curse?

According to former NFL player Emmanuel Acho, NFL fans can expect more of the same if not worse in 2022. Appearing on 'Speak For Yourself,' the former linebacker was asked whether the team had set up their franchise quarterback for failure. Here's what Acho had to say:

"We all said the Cowboys had the best or one of the best offenses in football (last season). Let's go back a year if we can, Dak Prescott was coming off of injury so you knew he was going to be back ready to go."

He continued:

"Ezekiel Elliott, you know he was in the best shape of his life. CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper, Dalton Schultz, we knew they had a squad along with Michael Gallup."

This year, though, Acho believes that things are different. The former linebacker stated how the franchise erred when they traded Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns. He thinks that several key players coming off a down year has depleted their offense:

"When you look this year, they have one of the worst offenses in the NFC… Look at the Cowboys and all you have left is very simply Michael Gallup, coming off of an injury. CeeDee Lamb along with Ezekiel Elliott, who we no longer believe in."

With all that being said, Acho believes everything points to another year of disappointment for America's Team:

"So I think they're set up for failure because if you stack their offensive roster versus anybody else's offensive roster, that's a legitimate opponent, the Cowboys no longer stack up."

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has lost weight ahead of 2022 NFL season

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

With everyone doubting the franchise, a lot will rest on the shoulders of Dak Prescott. The quarterback amassed close to 4,449 passing yards and 37 touchdowns last season and will hope to replicate that in 2022.

The quarterback had a procedure on his non-shoulder throwing at the start of the offseason. But he is now fully fit and was spotted at his annual kids' camp held in Frisco, Texas looking leaner than ever.

The side will likely face competition from the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders for the NFC East crown. Unless, of course, the New York Giants step up their game. If America's team is to defend their crown, Prescott will definitely need to come in clutch.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Speak for Yourself and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Cowboys win the NFC East? Yes No 0 votes so far