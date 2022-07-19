"Didn't feel like this is a forever one" - Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek makes shocking prediction regarding former Buccaneers star's NFL future

Rob Gronkowski knows a thing or two about making a comeback. After retiring from the NFL in 2019, the future Hall of Famer took a short hiatus only to return to the gridiron once again in 2020.

Alongside Tom Brady in Tampa Bay, Gronkowski won his fourth Super Bowl ring in his comeback year, silencing his doubters. He was vital for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs. He scored two touchdowns to seal an emphatic win.

But after competing for another year in the NFL, Rob Gronkowski once again decided to hang up his boots. This time it's for good, he claims. His long-time girlfriend Camile Kostek, though, feels this retirement too is temporary.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, the model talked about how she feels Gronk isn't done just yet:

"I am an honest lady, and honestly, in my heart, I didn’t feel like this one is a forever one. So, I think maybe he’ll come back again."

She even likened the tight end's retirement to that of Tom Brady, which lasted just 40 days:

"I feel like him and Tom are just having fun like, ‘Retired, not retired, retired, not retired.’"

This claim by Kostek, though, directly contradicts the former Buccaneers player's recent comments on his second retirement. Speaking to the media, Gronk made it clear that he was "done with football" for good.

Mike Reiss @MikeReiss Rob Gronkowski on his transition from football to business, and declaring he will remain retired even if Tom Brady calls … this morning at @iceshakerbottle event in Boston. Rob Gronkowski on his transition from football to business, and declaring he will remain retired even if Tom Brady calls … this morning at @iceshakerbottle event in Boston. https://t.co/8pHAOufklX

Rob Gronkowski claimed he retired to avoid being traded to the Detroit Lions

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Before signing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rob Gronkowski was part of the New England Patriots dynasty with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. Being an integral part of the team, Gronkowski was thus not pleased to learn that the Patriots had accepted a trade deal for him. That trade had him destined for the Detroit Lions.

The Lions were reportedly ready to give up a first- and second-round draft pick for the colossal tight end. But the former Patriots star found a clever way to avoid the trade. The future Hall of Famer claimed that when he got the call from the Patriots front office, he simply said that he had retired. Thus, the trade never happened.

Ultimately, the tight end returned to play for the Buccaneers alongside Brady to get his hands on another Lombardi. Something that surely must've left a bitter taste for Bill Belichick. As to whether this retirement is permanent, we will find out in the 2022 season, which kicks off in under two months.

