NFL News Roundup - Aaron Rodgers played key role in Packers acquiring Sammy Watkins; Herschel Walker makes controversial comment on transgender athletes and more - 18 April 2022

The NFL draft is now just 10 days away. As heads turn towards the annual highlight of the offseason, we bring you some of the latest news involving some of the NFL's top players.

Aaron Rodgers pushed for Sammy Watkins deal

The Green Bay Packers front office is scampering to find a suitable replacement for Davante Adams. The Packers star, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders earlier in the offseason, now finds itself without its key aerial asset to complement Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers, though, have made moves to bring in wide receiver Sammy Watkins to lessen the damage. While many have debated whether Watkins is good enough to be the Packers' WR1, the wide receiver definitely seems to have an admirer in Aaron Rodgers.

Internally, Aaron Rodgers was a key proponent of #Packers' signing Sammy Watkins. He loves his talent. It's also my understanding that GB has every intention of finding a couple more WRs in the draft: Skyy Moore, Wan'Dale Robinson, Alec Pierce, Khalil Shakir are all in the mix.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that reigning two-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers personally "was a key proponent" in the Packers making the deal for Watkins:

"Internally, Aaron Rodgers was a key proponent of #Packers’ signing Sammy Watkins. He loves his talent."

Two-time NFL Pro Bowler voices support to ban transgender athletes from participating in female sports

Herschel Walker has been in the news as a potential Senate candidate in Georgia. But now the former NFL player finds himself in a dicey situation due to his comments on transgender athletes.

The former Heisman winner doesn't believe transgender athletes should take part in women's sports. So much so, Walker said he doesn't believe in the idea of transgender identities:

"It is sad that, right now, we're trying to determine what is a woman. It's written in the Bible what's a woman ... you have two [sexes], there's a man and a woman, and that's it...they're threatening if you speak out against it. Herschel Walker is going to speak out against it."

Walker also said that he believes the situation will only get "worse" in the years to come if changes are not implemented.

"I didn't come to [run for] this office just to get along. I came to do what's right, and what's right is men shouldn't be in women's sports. Right now, we continue to let this happen. Things are going to get worse…you're going to take everything away from the women? No, that's not right."

Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen & Patrick Mahomes could feature alongside Tom Brady on 'The Match'

If not winning Super Bowls, Tom Brady has often been spotted on the fairway playing some golf in his spare time. Since 2020, Brady has even featured in a celebrity golf event called 'The Match' where other NFL and golf players are brought in to battle it out for a charitable cause.

The stakes seem to be higher than ever though as this time round, as Brady might be up against the likes of NFL superstars Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers. Multiple sources in fact seem to back this claim.

That Brady tweet… Expecting confirmation on the news that Josh Allen is playing in the next version of “The Match” soon. I’ve heard it’s v Mahomes on June 12.That Brady tweet… Expecting confirmation on the news that Josh Allen is playing in the next version of “The Match” soon. I’ve heard it’s v Mahomes on June 12. That Brady tweet… 👀

'The Match' is expected to take place this year as well, and if reports are true, NFL fans will have the opportunity of a lifetime to see the league's best quarterbacks battle it out on the back nine.

