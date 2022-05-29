NFL News Roundup: Antonio Brown provides major update on his future in league, Bruce Arians speaks out on role of Tom Brady in his decision to retire and more - 29 May 2022

The 2022 NFL offseason rolls on with more drama and surprises thrown at us every other day. While blockbuster trades dominated the headlines early on, news of former superstars returning have also taken fans by surprise.

With teams now busy preparing for the new season with OTAs, their rosters are starting to take shape to give us a better idea of what to expect in 2022. With huge reports emerging which could change the outlook for the league itself, we bring you some of the most gripping storylines from the league so far.

Bruce Arians laughs off rumors of Tom Brady forcing him out of Buccaneers

There was a lot of talk among football fans when Bruce Arians decided to call it a time on his stint as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' head coach earlier in the offseason. Soon after Tom Brady's retirement U-turn, Arians announced to the world that he was stepping down as head coach of the franchise just a year after guiding them to a Super Bowl title.

Appearing on “The Cook and Joe Show”, Arians was asked about this alleged controversy. Brady's former head coach had no hesitation in shutting down those rumors:

"People love to talk about it. Tom is fantastic. He’s one of those guys who wants everything answered before he takes the field. You don’t leave a stone unturned on his preparation. He comes to practice like a little 12-year-old kid. He has a big smile on his face. He’s joking. He’s competing nonstop."

This is not the first time that Arians has been asked about this apparent feud. Even Brady was questioned about it earlier on. But ever since the reports first emerged, both parties have maintained that the decision was a personal one and not influenced by anyone else.

NFL insider provides update on Colin Kaepernick's rumored deal with Raiders

Another former NFL superstar looking to make a return is Colin Kaepernick. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback recently worked out with the Las Vegas Raiders in a bid to return to this playing days.

NFL insider Adam Schefter, per Jeremy Fowler though, claimed that no deal is imminent just yet. The league insider said that despite the the overall feeling being positive, the Raiders are yet to make him an offer.

Antonio Brown confirms he is not returning to league for 2022 season

Antonio Brown has cleared the uncertainty regarding his immediate future in the NFL. In an interview with Fan Controlled Football (FCF), he confirmed that he won’t play this upcoming season, saying:

“Nah, don’t play yourself looking at me to play.”

Though Brown has been away from the gridiron since his infamous walkout during the Buccaneers' regular season clash against the New York Jets, the former All Pro hasn't shied away from making headlines.

Be it releasing his debut music album or taking digs at former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, the former wideout clearly has his hands full off the field.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar