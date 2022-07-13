NFL News Roundup: Baker Mayfield throws shade at Browns staff, Henry Ruggs DUI case sees stunning turn of events, and more, July 12, 2022

The 2022 NFL offseason continues to roll on with more drama and surprises thrown at us every day. While blockbuster trades dominated headlines early on, plenty of off-the-field developments have taken fans by surprise as well.

With teams now busy preparing for the new season, their rosters are starting to take shape. With huge reports emerging every other day which could change the outlook of the league itself, we bring you some of the most gripping storylines.

Baker Mayfield makes it clear he's ready to compete with Sam Darnold for Panthers' QB1 role

This NFL offseason has been a rollercoaster ride for Baker Mayfield. The 2018 draft first-round pick arrived in Cleveland with much hype, only to see himself forced out of the First Energy Stadium for Deshaun Watson.

Now a Carolina Panther, Mayfield is looking to stake his claim on the franchise's starting quarterback role. In his first interview as a Panther, Mayfield made it clear that he has no intentions of being a backup to the franchise's current starter, Sam Darnold:

"I think when you're at any level, as high as this NFL, nobody has the mentality of being a backup. We're at this level because we compete to be the very best and that's why Sam is here as well. That's why Matt Corall got drafted... And so, you know, my intention is to become the best quarterback I can be to help this team win."

Judge denies motion to exclude Henry Ruggs’ blood alcohol concentration level as part of DUI trial

Former Las Vegas Raiders star Henry Ruggs now finds himself in more trouble. The wideout, who faces charges for the drunk-driving death of Tina Tintor, was present at a Las Vegas court on Tuesday regarding the hearing of the trial.

Victoria Saha @VictoriaSaha Henry Ruggs appears in court for the first time since November. The judge will allow his blood test as evidence in the deadly crash that killed Tina Tintor and her dog. Arrest reports say Ruggs was driving 156 mph seconds before the crash. Henry Ruggs appears in court for the first time since November. The judge will allow his blood test as evidence in the deadly crash that killed Tina Tintor and her dog. Arrest reports say Ruggs was driving 156 mph seconds before the crash. https://t.co/jNWLvbqLxn

As per reports, it was there that a judge ruled that police had probable cause to seek a warrant authorizing the drawing of blood from the player to determine his blood-alcohol concentration.

As per the reading, Ruggs' blood-alcohol concentration was 0.16 percent, twice the legal limit during the time of the crime.

Le'Veon Bell gets candid about his NFL future

Le'Veon Bell has had an interesting NFL career. From being an Pro Bowl running back for the Steelers to being released by the New York Jets, Bell has seen it all.

Apart from him brief stint with the Buccaneers last season, Bell hasn't had much NFL action to show for in the past few years. Now set to take part in a boxing match with legendary running back Adrian Peterson, Bell made it clear that he has no intentions of giving up on his boxing dreams.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Free Agent RB Le'Veon Bell, who is set to box Adrian Peterson later this month, said today that he won't play football this upcoming season. He wants to focus on his boxing career.



"This is not a one-off. This will be an introduction to everyone on what I've been doing." Free Agent RB Le'Veon Bell, who is set to box Adrian Peterson later this month, said today that he won't play football this upcoming season. He wants to focus on his boxing career. "This is not a one-off. This will be an introduction to everyone on what I've been doing."

Bell has been practicing hard ever since being cut by the Buccaneers and now seems to have found his true calling in the boxing ring.

