NFL News Roundup - Colin Kaepernick set to host throwing exhibition for NFL scouts; Dolphins tie down corner with record-setting contract and more - 2 April 2022

The 2022 NFL offseason has had it all. From blockbuster trades, to record-breaking contracts, and even a dramatic chain of events that saw Tom Brady retire and unretire in the span of 40 days.

With more news coming in every day, we take a look at some of the most intriguing storylines so far.

Colin Kaepernick set to put on throwing exhibition at halftime during Michigan game

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick continues his pursuit to make a return to the NFL. The former San Francisco 49ers player has attended various workouts with active players like Tyler Lockett and Justin Fields in an attempt to prove that he still has what it takes to perform in the big league.

Field Yates @FieldYates News: Free agent QB Colin Kaepernick will hold an exhibition throwing event with some draft-eligible players during halftime of Michigan’s spring game tomorrow. NFL club personnel in attendance are permitted to watch the event. News: Free agent QB Colin Kaepernick will hold an exhibition throwing event with some draft-eligible players during halftime of Michigan’s spring game tomorrow. NFL club personnel in attendance are permitted to watch the event.

Further continuing his push for a return, the quarterback will put on a throwing exhibition during halftime of the University of Michigan’s spring game today. The game is expected to be attended by multiple NFL scouts.

According to a report by the NFL, draft-eligible players will catch passes from Kaepernick during halftime. The Michigan Wolverines also announced that Kaepernick will serve as the team's honorary captain for the spring game.

Dolphins extend cornerback Xavien Howard's stay with new $50.6 million contract

Three-time Pro Bowler Xavien Howard﻿'s future with the Miami Dolphins seemed to hang in the balance as a contract dispute emerged last offseason. But now, the Dolphins have locked down their man to a new contract, allaying any doubts of a departure.

Howard, a two-time NFL interception leader, agreed to a five-year contract extension which will see him earn $50.691 million in new money. Howard had three years and $39.30 million left on his previous deal. Now with the new contract he'll earn nearly $90 million.

Kayvon Thibodeaux claims to be best player in the 2022 NFL draft

Oregon's star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux has received criticism from analysts due to his play and love for football. While the player features in multiple mock drafts as a top-5 pick, some glaring flaws have caught the eye.

Thibodeaux, though, was having none of it. In an article by USA Today, the defensive end claimed he was undoubtedly the best player in his draft class:

"The most ridiculous thing I've heard is that I'm not the best player in this draft... I really don't listen to anything else, but that to me, that's outrageous. With the film, with the numbers and what I can do as far as my ability, I have confidence in what I can do."

In his three seasons at Oregon, Thibodeaux racked up 126 tackles, 35.5 tackles for loss and 19 sacks. But his recent comments and unflattering performance in the combine has left many GMs doubting whether or not to take a bet on the defensive end.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar