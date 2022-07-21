NFL News Roundup: Darren Waller and Denzel Perryman seek new deals, Charles Johnson passes away aged 50 and more - July 20 2022

The NFL season is starting to encroach. After a mini hiatus as teams were preparing for training camp, the league is now getting back to full swing. The majority of rookies and most veterans are currently attending training camp.

Training camp provides us with plenty of talking points and news as rookies battle it out for a place on the roster. Then there are some veterans that sit out as they seek new deals. It all makes for great theater.

Yesterday, we saw former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton give an update on his coaching future. He said that he does see himself coaching in the NFL again, but does not know when or where that will be.

We got the news that Jimmy Garoppolo will be cleared for full practice by mid August. This is something that will delight the teams interested in trading for the quarterback. We also saw 49ers linebacker Fred Warner heap praise on Trey Lance, as the young quarterback is set to take over from Garoppolo.

Today has given us plenty of news too. Las Vegas Raiders pair Darren Waller and Denzel Perryman both want new deals. Sadly, former Pittsburgh Steelers star Charles Johnson has passed away, aged just 50.

Here are the latest headlines around the NFL today.

Darren Waller and Denzel Perryman want new deals

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos

Darren Waller is considered one of the best tight ends in the game. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says that he, along with linebacker Denzel Perryman, are both wanting new deals.

The demands for new deals are justified. Waller clearly plays above the contract that he signed back in 2019, and Perryman played 15 games last season and was named to the Pro Bowl. He totaled 154 combined tackles for the year.

From NFL Now: The #Raiders veterans reported today, joining their rookies as practice is set for tomorrow. A few things to keep an eye on...

It is clear that the Raiders will want to keep both Waller and Perryman, so it will be interesting to see how their situations play out over training camp.

Charles Johnson passes away aged 50

Charles Johnson back in his playing days with the Steelers

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Charles Johnson has died at 50 years of age. The cause of his passing is not yet known and it feels like we are seeing this far too often lately.

During his career, Johnson played five seasons with the Steelers. He also played two years with the Philadelphia Eagles and one each with the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots.

He finished his career with 4,606 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns. Everyone at Sportskeeda sends their love and prayers to his family and friends at this difficult time.

OT Jason Peters ready for another NFL chance

Cincinnati Bengals v Chicago Bears

NFL veteran offensive linesman Jason Peters is ready for a new challenge. The 40-year-old is currently a free agent and is on the lookout to continue his 17-year career.

Peters played for the Bills early on in his career and was then a staple of the Eagles offensive line for 11 years. He moved to the Chicago Bears last season and is ready to move to a different team for a new challenge.

Peters was speaking on SiriusXM NFL Radio and detailed exactly what he was looking for in his new team.

Peters said:

"I'm looking for an up-and-coming offensive line [on a] good team or a playoff team. Either way is good for me because I can teach or I can sit back and listen and learn from other veterans of the game, too."





FA OT Jason Peters discussed his approach to free agency and his time with



"I don't have a time frame. Whenever the opportunity comes, I am going to give it one more run at it." FA OT Jason Peters discussed his approach to free agency and his time with @ChicagoBears QB Justin Fields.

Whether another team will take a chance on the veteran is unknown, but the desire to play is still there for Peters. The 40-year-old could be a valuable addition to a team with a young offensive line.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit SiriusXM NFL Radio and H/T Sportskeeda.

