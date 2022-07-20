NFL News Roundup: Sean Payton gives update on his coaching future, Jimmy Garoppolo return date set and more - July 19, 2022

The start of the new NFL season is getting closer. Teams are now starting to report to training camp as they ramp up their preseason preparations ahead of the new season.

Given that training camp is where ample amounts of news and odd bits are constantly floating around, we expect it to be the same this season as well.

Some of the news floating around today centers around former New Orleans head coach Sean Payton and exactly what he intends to do, regarding his coaching future.

There were reports, months back, that he and Tom Brady were going to link up in Miami before the Brian Flores lawsuit ruined those plans.

Jimmy Garoppolo is, perhaps, the most intriguing story out there at the moment. Many thought he was going to be traded before the draft.

Here we sit, with training camp about to begin, and he still remains on the roster. Given that he is rehabbing his injured shoulder, many thought that that was the reason for no teams coming in for him via a trade. Now, though, details have been released regarding his potential return to team activities which will, no doubt, excite fans around the league.

Here are some of the headlines across the NFL today.

Sean Payton gives update on NFL coaching future

Sean Payton's coaching future has been one of the most intensely watched spaces since he announced he was walking away from the New Orleans Saints. Reports that the Dallas Cowboys were interested in Payton flooded social media. Apparently, Jerry Jones and Payton had been in dialogue years ago.

That hasn't happened...yet. Given his media responsibilities, it was thought that Payton could do away with coaching altogether. But in a recent chat with USAToday.com, the Super Bowl-winning coach said that he does see himself coaching in the NFL again, but is unsure of where that will be.

Payton said:

"Ultimately, do I think I'll get back in? Sure. There's no way to predict who that club might be. Usually, there are about six openings every year. If there's a right fit somewhere, that ultimately will depend on several factors."

With his deal in New Orleans not up until 2024, if a team was to come after Payton, the Saints would need to get something in return. But just when and where Payton will return remains to be seen.

Jimmy Garoppolo's return date set

Jimmy Garoppolo and his situation with the San Francisco 49ers is an interesting watch. With Trey Lance taking over the team this season, many think Garoppolo will be moved on. But his shoulder injury has put a wrench in the works as he cannot throw until it heals.

Well, that time could be coming sooner rather than later, as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Garoppolo will be cleared to return by mid-August.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From @NFLTotalAccess #49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo recently saw Dr. Neal ElAttrache for a checkup and is progressing well. SF is thrilled with where he is physically, sources say. The expectation is he’ll be fully cleared around mid-August. Perhaps then we'll know his destination. From @NFLTotalAccess: #49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo recently saw Dr. Neal ElAttrache for a checkup and is progressing well. SF is thrilled with where he is physically, sources say. The expectation is he’ll be fully cleared around mid-August. Perhaps then we'll know his destination. https://t.co/ysep8agDwl

It will be welcome news for potential Garoppolo suitors and the 49ers, that the quarterback will be back, fully healthy, over a month before the NFL season starts.

Fred Warner heaps praise on Trey Lance

Sticking with the 49ers for a bit here. Linebacker Fred Warner has heaped praise on Trey Lance as the 22-year-old looks set to take over from Jimmy Garoppolo as the team's starting quarterback.

Warner was a guest on The Rich Eisen Show and had nothing but positive things to say about the young NFL quarterback.

Warner said:

"I continue to say, man, how much I've admired the way Trey has taken on just all the criticism, all I guess you could say, all the pressure people are trying to put on him. He's been super professional about it, especially with how young he is. (He's) very mature for his age."

The 49ers will have a different look offensively with Lance under center. The organization hopes that those draft picks they traded away to move up and get him in the 2021 NFL Draft were done in order to get their next franchise quarterback.

