NFL News Roundup: Deshaun Watson getting ready to sue league over suspension, former Patriots player calls out Bill Belichick's legacy, and more - July 18, 2022

Yesterday, we saw New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones detail how his eating habits have changed this offseason as he looks to be more disciplined in his approach to his diet in 2022. It is something that will no doubt help the former Alabama star as he enters his second season.

We heard about new L.A. Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner's feelings on being released by the Seahawks after spending all of his career with the franchise. It is clear that there are still some feelings towards the organization after its decision to part ways with the future Hall of Famer.

That brings us to today's news and what a set of headlines we have for you. First off, there are reports/rumors that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will sue the NFL if he is suspended for the entire 2022 season.

The situation has gone from bad to worse for the NFL and it may force them to rethink Watson's impending suspension. Either way, there is a long way to go.

Then there is former Patriots player Asante Samuel, who took a brutal shot at Bill Belichick's Patriots legacy in a chat on the I am Athlete Podcast. Samuel didn't hold back on his thoughts of the Patriots coach.

Deshaun Watson planning to sue the NFL over impending suspension

This one caught just about everyone off guard. The Browns quarterback reportedly has plans to sue the NFL should he be given a season-long suspension.

Watson will be helped by the NFLPA in his suit if he does in fact receive a season-long suspension. Watson has settled 20 of the 24 civil lawsuits against him for alleged sexual midconduct, leaving just four to go through the courts.

Judge Sue Robinson is in charge of delivering a potential suspension to the quarterback, with many believing that a decision will be reached before training camp starts for the Browns.

Former Patriots player brutally attacks Bill Belichick's Patriots legacy

Bill Belichick is regarded as one of the best, if not the best coach of all time. He helped create a dynasty with Tom Brady in New England that yielded six Super Bowl rings.

However, former Patriots player Asante Samuel believes that Brady was the driving factor behind the New England dynasty.

Samuel was a guest on the I Am Athlete podcast and said that the Patriots were a dynasty because of Brady and Belichick.

Samuel said:

"The Patriots were a dynasty because of Tom Brady."

Ravens running back JK Dobbins doubful for Week 1

After missing the entire 2021 season due to a knee injury, Baltimore Ravens running back JK Dobbins is no certainty to line up in Week 1.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From NFL Now: #Ravens RB JK Dobbins is no sure thing for Week 1. He hasn’t had any setbacks. But his knee injury was a serious one, and Baltimore has no incentive to rush him back. They protected themselves with veteran Mike Davis, regardless. From NFL Now: #Ravens RB JK Dobbins is no sure thing for Week 1. He hasn’t had any setbacks. But his knee injury was a serious one, and Baltimore has no incentive to rush him back. They protected themselves with veteran Mike Davis, regardless. https://t.co/j5xi6dYabU

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport states that even though there have been no setbacks for the 23-year-old, he is far from a certain starter come Week 1. He hasn't played since the Ravens' last preseason game in the previous season.

Rapoport said on NFL NOW via nfl.com:

"It sounds like the recovery is going well. He is pushing as hard as he possibly can. There really hasn't been any setbacks. That said, just based on the timing of the injury, my understanding is he's no sure thing to make Week 1.

With the Ravens being a prodominantly run-first offense, they will be wanting Dobbins back as soon as possible. However, with an ACL injury, it is best to play the cautious approach and it seems like the Ravens are doing that with Dobbins.

