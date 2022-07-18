NFL News Roundup: Mac Jones getting disciplined this offseason, Bobby Wagner still has feelings over Seahawks release and more - July 17, 2022

The NFL is a news juggernaut. When you are the biggest league in the world, news will always be in abundance for us to digest.

All 32 teams are currently gearing up for training camp. It is due to start soon. All team are looking to get a positive start on their preseason preparations ahead of the new season.

Even though players and officials are not practicing at their facilities, there is still some news to discuss.

Yesterday saw Tom Brady tease a potential Rob Gronkowksi reunion as he posted a picture of himself along with Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola for "80 for Brady," the quarterback’s new movie.

Then, we saw that Richie Incognito, a Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman, announce his retirement from the NFL. The 39-year-old played 14 seasons in the NFL and made the Pro Bowl four times.

There was another retirement as well. Jason McCourty of the New England Patriots announced via Instagram that he was walking away from the game. The 34-year-old played 13 seasons in the NFL and won a Super Bowl.

Now on to today's news. Here is what is making headlines around the NFL.

Mac Jones getting disciplined this offseason

For some of us, eating healthy can be a challenge, especially with all the junk food that is readily available. For Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, getting into the right eating habits has been something he has been working on over the offseason.

Jones spoke with NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry and said that he has been making good strides with his diet.

Jones said:

"I think it's important to assess everything, and that was one of the things I want to improve. Fixing my body, feeling comfortable, feeling healthier and better. At the end of the day, you're still a human and you want to eat what you want to eat, but you have to be disciplined the best you can."

Bobby Wagner didn't want to leave Seattle

Wagner was a Seahawk through and through. Since being drafted, he spent all ten of his years with the organization. Now, he finds himself on another team. The 32-year-old was traded to his hometown team in the L.A. Rams.

However, Wagner's preference was to stay with the Seahawks. The linebacker was released by Seattle, something that still sticks in the paw of Wagner. He spoke with the Seattle Times and said that he didn't want to leave the Emerald City.

Wagner said:

"Obviously, there are still feelings there [about being released]. But at the end of the day, I have a different perspective. I think my opinion on it would have been different if I ended up somewhere else. But to have the opportunity to go home and play not far from my family. Like I haven't played this close to my family since high school."

Justin Jefferson wants to be best reciever in the NFL

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has set himself a big target by the end of the season. He wants to be the best wideout in the league.

In his rookie year, Jefferson racked up 1,400 receiving yards in his rookie year. Then, he backed it up with a 1,616 receiving yard effort last season.

Jefferson told Kameron Hay of Complex Sports that, by the end of the season, he will be the best receiver in football.

Jefferson said:

"I'll say, after this year, I'll be the best receiver in the NFL. I definitely have to give it to Davante Adams as of now, him being so crazy and dynamic on the field. His route running is crazy, so I definitely have to give it to him right now, but I'm pretty sure, after this year, it's going to be me."

Will Jefferson be the best receiver in the NFL after the season ends? Time will tell.

