NFL News Roundup - DeSean Jackson mulling retirement, Raiders legend nicknamed 'The Bomber' passes away at 80 and more 22 April 2022

The NFL offseason rolls on with more breaking storylines and trades happening almost every single day. While the attention shifts slowly to the draft, we take a look at some of the recent events that have been taking place within the NFL community.

Former Raiders quarterback Derek Lamonica dies due to natural causes

Daryle Lamonica, 80, died at his Fresno, California home on Thursday afternoon. Officials confirmed that Lamoinca's death was due to natural causes.

A native of the Californian state, Lamonica played for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish back in college and was later drafted by two teams, the Green Bay Packers and the Buffalo Bills in 1963. This was due to the fact that the NFL and AFL only ended up merging in 1970. He, ultimately, ended up signing with the Bills.

The quarterback, though, really came into his own once he was traded to the then Oakland Raiders in 1967. The Raiders were a perfect fit for Lamonica's talents and under the guidance of legendary head coach John Madden, the quarterback ended up winning league MVP honors that season.

Lamonica went on to win one more league MVP award, but will always be fondly remembered by Raiders fans for his contribution in the legendary 'Heidi Game' against the New York Jets in 1968.

DeSean Jackson admits NFL career might be over

Three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DeSean Jackson has played a role in some iconic plays in the NFL over the years. But it looks like the veteran might be headed towards retirement ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Speaking to SI's Ashley Nicole Moss, Jackson admitted that he is still pondering whether or not to return for his 15th season in the league:

"I'm not really sure if I'm going to play next year or not. I know I announced and said I was going to play. It's just really at this point where I'm at in my life, it's gotta be the right fit. My career's been one helluva ride."

That last sentence by Jackson is certainly true. Jackson has been jumping around the league for years now, having played for the likes of the Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, and LA Rams to name a few.

The funny thing is that even though Jackson wasn't even a Rams player once, Super Bowl LVI came around, he still won himself a Super Bowl ring as he was on the roster to begin the season. He had only later manuvered a move midway through the season to join the Raiders in order to get more playing time. Jackson, though, did name four teams he'd be interested in joining if they made the call:

"Chiefs may be one. The Browns. Russell Wilson in Denver. Green Bay. You on the right track, so we'll see for sure."

WWE stars The Miz and Titus O’Neil to be involved in 2022 NFL Draft

Titus O’Neil and The Miz will be representing their hometown NFL teams and announcing selections at the upcoming 2022 Draft in Las Vegas, as per a report by Cleveland.com.

O’Neil will be rooting for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while The Miz will be representing the Dawg Pound. O'Neil was excited about the opportunity and said it was truly an honor to be selected:

"As a person who holds a great relationship with many of the Buccaneers players and someone who enjoys an impactful partnership with the Bucs organization serving the Tampa Bay Region through my Bullard Family Foundation, this is truly a special moment."

Hailing from Cleveland, The Miz as well was looking forward to the event in Las Vegas:

“I am thrilled to head to Las Vegas to represent my hometown Cleveland Browns at the NFL Draft. As someone who grew up a huge Browns fan, the opportunity to play a small part in the future of the franchise is a dream come true. This is going to be AWESOME.”

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar