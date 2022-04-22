Von Miller sued for illegally sharing sexually explicit pictures with two celebrities

Buffalo Bills star Von Miller is reportedly in a bit of a pickle. The 33-year-old is being sued by an unnamed woman after she alleged that the star linebacker shared two sexually explicit images with two well-known celebrities.

The agent for Miller has stated that these are just allegations and that Miller has done nothing wrong while adding that he is focused on the season and his family.

Mike Klis @mikeklis

“These are allegations. Von has not done what he is being accused of. He continues to be focused on his family and

preparations for what he hopes will be a winning season." Von Miller agent Joby Branion on suit woman filed against Miller for sharing intimate images:“These are allegations. Von has not done what he is being accused of. He continues to be focused on his family andpreparations for what he hopes will be a winning season." #9sports Von Miller agent Joby Branion on suit woman filed against Miller for sharing intimate images: “These are allegations. Von has not done what he is being accused of. He continues to be focused on his family andpreparations for what he hopes will be a winning season." #9sports

Miller and the unnamed woman, who he dated back in 2020, engaged in sexual activity and allegedly took sexually explicit pictures that both understood would not be shared, according to information gathered by TMZ.

It is undoubtedly a rather sticky situation for Miller, who only recently signed a mammoth deal with the Buffalo Bills after winning the Super Bowl last season with the L.A. Rams.

Many make a living off such things online in this day and age, but that is generally with both sides agreeing to put it out online. This was not the case with the pair.

The woman who, for privacy reasons, used the name Jane Doe alleges that the Bills linebacker sent one picture to a celebrity in May of 2020. Before sending another one to a different celebrity just minutes later.

Von Miller in trouble for revenge-porn lawsuit

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It is not ideal for him to start his time with the Buffalo Bills. Both the linebacker and the woman took explicit photos knowing that they would not be shared. Allegedly, the now Bills star did not follow the rules set by the pair.

The linebacker has been accused of a case of revenge porn, as he allegedly sent the pictures while in a fit of jealousy and rage.

In the lawsuit, the attorney for the woman who is suing the 33-year-old stated that professional athletes such as the linebacker think the laws do not apply to them because of their stature.

The lawsuit read:

"This case is a cautionary tale for young woman that date professional athletes like Miller that think laws do not apply because of fame, money, and power... However, professional athletes are not exempt from the law and Miler's vindictive, manipulative and unlawful actions must not be overlooked,"

How this plays out over the next couple of weeks will be interesting, given the NFL's hate for anything that brings its name into the media spotlight for the wrong reasons.

At this stage, these are just allegations against the linebacker, but as Jane Doe's attorney said in the lawsuit, the actions of the former Rams star can't be overlooked.

According to the lawsuit, the unnamed Los Angeles woman is seeking financial damages and a court order so that the linebacker does not share the photo.

Edited by Piyush Bisht