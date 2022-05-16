NFL News Roundup: Drew Brees doesn't rule out sensational comeback; Rob Gronkowski hints at retirement and more - 16 May 2022

The 2022 NFL offseason continues to throw multiple twists and turns to keep as the edge of our seats. Be it blockbuster trades or news of former stars returning from retirement, this offseason has been like any other.

With the new season now just less than four months away, teams' rosters are starting to take shape to give us a better idea of what to expect for 2022. Without further delay, let's look at some of the biggest storylines from the league so far.

Melvin Ingram chooses Dolphins over Kansas City Chiefs

The Miami Dolphins have been rather busy this offseason being involved in multiple trades and free agency signings. And now the latest addition to their team is three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Melvin Ingram.

The former Chiefs star decided to join his former franchise's AFC rivals and will now join former teammate Tyreek Hill. Ingram, 33, had visited the Dolphins back in April but it is only yesterday that move came to fruition.

A few weeks ago, the Chiefs placed an unrestricted free agent tender on Ingram, which ensures that the player will count towards the league's compensatory pick formula.

Rob Gronkowski's NFL future still unclear

Free agent tight end Rob Gronkowski has potentially given an insight into his NFL future with his latest comments on a social media post.

The 33-year-old who played for the Buccaneers last season is reportedly undecided on his future. But for now, a return to the league seems unlikely.

Current Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette recently took to Instagram to ponder how many number seven jerseys will be proudly displayed at games in 2022. This is where Rob Gronkowski popped up and replied:

"I'll represent a 7 jersey in the stands for ya!"

This has led many fans to think that we have seen the last of Gronkowski on the field. Holding a jersey up in the stands seems to hint that "Gronk" is done playing football. But as we know, in the NFL, nothing is impossible, especially when it comes to retirements.

Drew Brees hints at possible return to the gridiron

Drew Brees is out after one season as an NFL analyst on NBC. The longtime New Orleans Saints quarterback retired last year after 20 seasons in the NFL and joined NBC Sports in March of last year.

But this doesn't mean that the future Hall of Famer is done with all-things-football just yet. In a social media post to address his future, the quarterback said that a return to the field is not something he's ruled out.

Drew Brees @drewbrees Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know

Jameis Winston is set to lead the Saints offense in 2022 after recovering from a torn ACL and damaging MCL, which kept him out for most of last season. Who would you pick if you had to choose between Winston and Drew Brees, who's been a year away from football? Let us know in the comments section below.

