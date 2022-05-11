NFL Rumors: Insider believes Rob Gronkowski's Buccaneers future to be sorted out soon

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been busy this off-season, signing many of their key free agents and signing a few others. Tight end Rob Gronkowksi became a free agent following the 2021 season. Both Gronkowski and Ndamukong Suh remain free agents, and there's a possibility Gronkowski will return to the Buccaneers this season.

Greg Auman @gregauman @MattEyeDoc Not exactly. I said Suh is less likely than Gronk. I think I said “not necessarily likely.” @MattEyeDoc Not exactly. I said Suh is less likely than Gronk. I think I said “not necessarily likely.”

NFL insider Rick Stroud spoke about Gronkowksi on The Rich Eisen Show and thinks Gronkowksi would be fine if he walked away from the game of football.

Stroud said:

“He left Tom once. He came back and they did have a good ride together in a Super Bowl and on a boat parade. And then last year, he went out and he got busted up again, and he was reminded why he quit the first time. He broke four ribs, punctured a lung, came back, and played his ass off. He played really well. But I believe he was set to retire because Tom had retired. It's a good time to go out. He's put the keys on the table and picked them up once before. But mentally, where was he?"

Stroud added:

"And he's always gonna keep himself in shape. Hell, he can walk around and look like he's in shape, even if he's not, because he's Gronk. But I think he's enjoying his parties at the beach in Las Vegas. It’s the summer of Gronk. You can't interrupt the summer of Gronk. And he doesn't like OTAs, he wasn't coming to those. He doesn't have to come to the mandatory minicamp. All he has to do is say, ‘I want to play and be here for training camp.’ And they'll take him back with open arms. He knows that. I don't think he's going to play anywhere else. So my guess is he will play, and he'll play here. But I didn't have the 19 surgeries. And I don't know what opportunities are out there beyond football.”

If Rob Gronkowski retires, he will be one of, if not the greatest tight end, of all time

Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

If Rob Gronkowski were to retire, he would be one of the greatest tight ends the game of football has seen. Gronkowksi has many records and has had a lot of success with Tom Brady in his career.

NFL Stats @NFL_Stats Rob Gronkowski holds the #NFL record for most TD receptions (17) and most rec. yards (1,327) by a TE in a season http://t.co/C0DuIOeubb Rob Gronkowski holds the #NFL record for most TD receptions (17) and most rec. yards (1,327) by a TE in a season http://t.co/C0DuIOeubb

Gronkowski has 621 receptions, 9,286 receiving yards, and 92 career touchdowns. Gronkowksi holds the record for most receiving touchdowns in a single season for a tight end with 17.

He also holds the record for most career touchdowns by a tight end in the postseason with 15, and has the most 100-yard games for a tight end with 32.

