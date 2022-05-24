NFL News Roundup: Toxicology report reveals Dwayne Haskins was intoxicated at time of death; Deshaun Watson refused to be part of HBO interview involving his accusers and more - 24 May 2022

The 2022 NFL offseason has thrown plenty of surprises at fans. While a flurry of blockbuster trades have caused a seismic shift in the landscape of the league, off-field controversies have often overshadowed such developments.

With new reports emerging which could potentially change the narrative for a team as we know it, we bring you some of the most gripping storylines from the league so far.

Dwayne Haskins had alcohol and recreational drugs in his system during time of accident

New details regarding Dwayne Haskins and his unfortunate death have now come to light. According to reports, the former Washington Commanders quarterback had a significant amount of alcohol in his system along with recreational drugs such as ketamine and norktamine. These drugs are often used as a medical anesthetic as well.

According to a report released by the medical examiner on Monday, the former NFL quarterback's blood alcohol reading was .20 the first time it was taken and then .24. The legal limit in Florida is .08.

Brian Linder @SportsByBLinder Dwayne Haskins ‘drank heavily’ at club, had recreational drugs in his system when he was struck and killed, medical examiner says pennlive.com/sports/2022/05… Dwayne Haskins ‘drank heavily’ at club, had recreational drugs in his system when he was struck and killed, medical examiner says pennlive.com/sports/2022/05…

The Ohio Buckeyes star was tragically killed on April 9, as he attempted to cross a South Florida freeway. According to the Miami Herald, Haskins passed away due to blunt force trauma and his unfortunate death was accidental.

NFL superstars Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield and Deebo Samuel skip team OTAs as drama drags on

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will not be attending the organization's OTA (Optional Training Activities), according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The 24-year-old quarterback is seeking a new contract from the NFL franchise that drafted him and it has previously been reported that he will not play a single down until a new deal is agreed.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Cleveland QB Baker Mayfield will not be attending the Browns’ voluntary OTA’s that open Tuesday, as expected. Cleveland QB Baker Mayfield will not be attending the Browns’ voluntary OTA’s that open Tuesday, as expected.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was another NFL superstar who chose not to attend his team's OTAs as expected after the franchise traded for Deshaun Watson. The San Francisco 49ers too find themselves in a bit of a soup as star wideout Deebo Samuel too did not turn up for OTAs.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Samuel requested a trade last month Deebo Samuel will not participate in 49ers organized team activities today, per @RapSheet Samuel requested a trade last month @brgridiron Deebo Samuel will not participate in 49ers organized team activities today, per @RapSheetSamuel requested a trade last month @brgridiron https://t.co/IT0aa1QM3B

Deshaun Watson refused to be part of HBO's tell-all documentary

New Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson refused to be interviewed by HBO regarding an item that will be used on Real Sports with Bryant Gumble. The lawyer for NFL quarterback, Rusty Hardin told the Cleveland Plain Dealer that the superstar quarterback declined the chance to be interviewed.

The quarterback's refusal is not at all surprising given the fact that his 22 civil suits are still being processed through the court system and any potential interview could hinder the perception of the quarterback.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar