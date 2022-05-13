NFL News Roundup: League announces full schedule for upcoming season; Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy arrested and more - 13 May 2022

The 2022 NFL offseason rolls on with full might as a number of free agent superstars still remain up for grabs. And now with the new league season less than four months away, franchises will look to plug any gaps left on their roster.

Apart from player trades and free agency signings, news away from the field has also generated plenty of headlines from the current offseason. Without further delay, let's look at some of the biggest storylines from the league so far.

League announces full list of mouth-watering fixtures for 2022 NFL season

Though the new season may still be months away, NFL fans got their first taste of what to expect in 2022. With the NFL announcing the schedule for 2022, all 256 NFL games for the upcoming season are now set and ready.

This year's NFL season will kick off on September 9, 2022, when the Buffalo Bills play host to defending Super Bowl champions LA Rams. With the schedule now out, here are some of the biggest matches to look forward to this season:

Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Week 4, Sunday, Oct. 2 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

- Week 4, Sunday, Oct. 2 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC Los Angeles Rams vs Green Bay Packers - Week 15, Monday, Dec. 19 at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC

- Week 15, Monday, Dec. 19 at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC Green Bay Packers vs Buffalo Bills - Week 8, Sunday, Oct. 30 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

- Week 8, Sunday, Oct. 30 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC Indianapolis Colts vs Dallas Cowboys - Week 13, Sunday, Dec. 4 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

- Week 13, Sunday, Dec. 4 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens - Week 5, Sunday, Oct. 9 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger rumored to have ended ties on a salty note

For the first time in nearly two decades, Steelers fans will have to contend with life without star quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The two-time Super Bowl winner bid adieu to the NFL playing his last game for the franchise against the Kansas City Chiefs.

And while the quarterback got a standing ovation from the crowd, not all might have gone down as well behind the scenes. According to league insider Gerry Dulac, it is safe to assume that the two parties did not end terms on a good note.

Andrew Fillipponi @ThePoniExpress



What do you make of that? Great Steelers insider @gerrydulac reports that it's "very very safe to assume that" there's bad blood between Big Ben and the Steelers organization.What do you make of that? Great Steelers insider @gerrydulac reports that it's "very very safe to assume that" there's bad blood between Big Ben and the Steelers organization.What do you make of that?

While it is extremely unlikely that Roethlisberger will ever make a return to the sport, it will definitely leave a bad taste for the quarterback after serving the franchise for 18 seasons.

Police arrest Denver Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy

The Denver Broncos may have traded for Russell Wilson, but the quarterback will have to wait before throwing to wide receiver Jerry Jeudy again after Araphoe County police arrested him yesterday on charge of second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer, which is classified as a misdemeanor.

The incident involved the mother of Jeudy's child. The NFL wideout has been accused of withholding his baby’s car seat and medical records, as well as the woman’s wallet. The wideout told police that he took the items because the woman had one of his phones and refused to return it.

