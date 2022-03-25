NFL News Roundup: Second grand jury provides verdict on Deshaun Watson; Chiefs land Tyreek Hill replacement and more - 25 March 2022

This NFL offseason has been nothing short of pure chaos. With multiple NFL superstars making moves, the league next season is going to have a whole new look. And it doesn't look like the rollercoaster that is the offseason is going to lose steam anytime soon. Without further ado, we bring you some of the biggest developments from the league so far.

Second Texas grand jury declines to indict new Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson's trade to the Cleveland Browns proved to be one of the biggest storylines of the offseason thus far. The former Texans quarterback, who is alleged to have committed sexual misconduct against 22 women, had his NFL future hang in the balance.

But two weeks earlier, a Texas grand jury declined to file charges against Watson related to nine criminal complaints. Yesterday, yet another grand jury declined to indict Watson on any charges.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet A statement from Brazoria County DA Tom Selleck on the Brazoria County grand jury declining to indict QB Deshaun Watson on any criminal charges (plus an NFL response): A statement from Brazoria County DA Tom Selleck on the Brazoria County grand jury declining to indict QB Deshaun Watson on any criminal charges (plus an NFL response): https://t.co/5OR6yHrJN8

Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, said emphasized that with two grand juries now clearing the quarterback of any charges, the former Texans star is in the clear:

"We've known all along what people who learn the facts also know -- Deshaun committed no crimes. In fact, two separate grand juries have now found that there wasn't even probable cause to believe he committed a crime."

This, though, does not mean that Watson is exempt from the league's own investigation into the matter:

"(This has) no effect on the NFL's ongoing and comprehensive investigation of the serious allegations against Watson. If the league's investigation determines Watson violated the personal conduct policy, discipline may be imposed pursuant to the policy."

Kansas City Chiefs sign NFL free agent star Marquez Valdes-Scantling to three-year deal

A day after trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, the Kansas City Chiefs added veteran wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to their roster.

As per reports, the wide receiver signed a three-year, $30 million deal worth up to $36 million. Moving from Aaron Rodgers to Patrick Mahomes, MVS won't have to worry about a drop in quality passes from his quarterback.

The Game Day NFL @TheGameDayNFL



They've agreed to a three-year, $30M deal with former Packers' WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling



From one MVP to the next 🤗 The #Chiefs are back in the gameThey've agreed to a three-year, $30M deal with former Packers' WR Marquez Valdez-ScantlingFrom one MVP to the next 🤗 The #Chiefs are back in the game 🙌They've agreed to a three-year, $30M deal with former Packers' WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling 💰From one MVP to the next 🤗 https://t.co/d2NQRapRjN

The move proved to be an emotional moment for the wide receiver as well, who took to Twitter to talk about the adversities he had to overcome to live his dream.00

Marquez V-S @MVS__11 I could cry real tears right now. I got cut from my high school team as a freshman to signing a second contract in the NFL. Never let any person place a limitation on who you can be. THANK YOU GOD!!! I could cry real tears right now. I got cut from my high school team as a freshman to signing a second contract in the NFL. Never let any person place a limitation on who you can be. THANK YOU GOD!!!

Browns player claims OBJ is returning to Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns have been making moves this offseason. First trading for Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper and then snapping up Deshaun Watson, it's clear to see that the franchise is in a win-now mode.

But after losing wide receiver Jarvis Landry to free agency, the franchise is reportedly in the market for a WR2. And who better to fill that role than Odell Beckham Jr.?

While OBJ had an ugly divorce with the Browns last season thanks to his deteriorating dynamics with quarterback Baker Mayfield, many believe that the Watson trade could prompt Beckham to Cleveland. Beckham himself hasn't ruled it out.

Now it looks like Browns star John Johnson III too believes OBJ is headed back to the Dawg Pound. While going live on Instagram, the former Rams player declared that Beckham will indeed be re-signing with the Browns.

Brad Stainbrook @StainbrookNFL #Browns John Johnson on Instagram live: “OBJ coming back. You ain’t hear it from me tho.” #Browns John Johnson on Instagram live: “OBJ coming back. You ain’t hear it from me tho.”

If OBJ indeed signs with the Browns, they'll have one of the NFL's most feared offenses consisting the likes of Deshuan Watson, Amari Cooper, and Nick Chubb to name a few.

