“OBJ coming back" - Browns star declares Odell Beckham Jr. is returning to Cleveland

Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the top free agents available in the busy NFL trade and free agent market. On Tuesday, it was reported that Beckham Jr. would be open to returning to Cleveland after the Browns signed star quarterback Deshaun Watson to a massive deal.

Amid rumors of a possible return, Browns safety John Johnson III declared in an Instagram live session that OBJ is certainly returning to Cleveland. Maybe he knows something the insiders don't?

“OBJ coming back,” Johnson said, via Brad Stainbrook of 247 Sports. “You ain’t hear it from me tho.”

Odell Beckham Jr. open to Cleveland return in 2022

Despite experiencing a torrid time in Cleveland, Beckham Jr. isn't ruling out a sensational return. The 29-year-old star wideout left Cleveland after a reported fallout with Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Both Beckham Jr. and Mayfield received a lot of flak for their underwhelming performances in the 2021 NFL season.

Soon after, Beckham Jr. joined the Los Angeles Rams on a short-term deal and went on to win the Super Bowl, while Mayfield is now reportedly ousted by the Browns. The No.1 overall pick is waiting for an NFL franchise to knock on the door after the Indianapolis Colts signed veteran quarterback Matt Ryan to replace Carson Wentz.

The Browns also made a move for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper after releasing Jarvis Landry, who could reportedly re-sign with the Browns. With Watson and Cooper, the Browns now have a strong offensive plan that was missing last season. Beckham Jr.'s addition would make the Browns a legitimate threat in the AFC. He underwent surgery on his left knee after rupturing the ACL against the Cincinnati Bengals during the Super Bowl. Beckham Jr. is expected to be out for the start of the 2022 NFL season, but could return early.

Interestingly, the Rams have indicated that they would like to re-sign Beckham Jr. General Manager Les Snead was mindful of the interest from other NFL teams, but also mentioned that it's not as easy as it looks. He said:

“He’s someone that we definitely want back. A little bit more complex situation based on the injury. We envision it being similar but different circumstances to last year. When Odell is ready to play, we’d appreciate him being part of (the Rams).”

Beckham Jr. emerges as a target for the Kansas City Chiefs after losing star receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins in a blockbuster deal on Wednesday.

