NFL News Roundup: Mark Willis falls to 3rd Round of draft; Packers get Aaron Rodgers a new wide receiver and more - 30 April 2022 

With the second and third rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft wrapped up, all 32 teams have had the chance to take a look at some of their potential future superstars.

And just like the rest of the offseason, the NFL Draft thus far has been no less than a roller coaster. With multiple trades taking place and some star prospects falling as low as the third round, we take a look at some of the most interesting storylines thus far.

Green Bay Packers draft wide receiver with second round pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers looked thin in the wide receiver department after losing Davante Adams and Marquez-Valdes Scantling over the course of the current offseason.

While the franchise decided to snub the position in the first round of the draft despite having two picks, they didn't look beyond NDSU wideout Christian Watson in the second.

Trading up 19 picks, the Packers drafted Watson with the 34th overall pick. The NDSU player becomes the franchise's highest-drafted wide receiver since Aaron Rodgers took over under center.

Liberty QB Malik Willis drops to #86 overall in 2022 NFL Draft

This is a storyline that has left many scratching their heads. Some had gone as far as to claim that Malik Willis would be drafted with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. But reality couldn't have been anymore different.

After seeing his dreams of being a first-rounder get crushed, Willis watched on for a good chunk of Day Two's proceedings before finally being picked by the Tennessee Titans with the 86th overall pick.

Willis will likely sit out the majority of the upcoming season with veteran Ryan Tannehill retaining his role of starting QB. But with Tannehill already being 34, it's clear to see that the Titans have a plan in mind for Willis.

Multiple highly-rated prospects fall down the draft ladder

Malik Willis wasn't the only big name to have been picked later on in the draft. Matt Corral, Desmond Ridder, and Nakobi Dean are two names who surprisingly garnered any attention through the first two rounds of the 2022 NFL draft.

Linebacker Nakobi Dean was eventually picked up by the Eagles with the 83rd overall pick despite being the leader on a Georgia Bulldogs defense which won the national championship this past season.

Corral and Ridder on the other hand were drafted with the 94th and 74th picks by the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons respectively.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar