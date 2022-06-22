NFL News Roundup: Gronkowski retires, Deshaun Watson settles civil cases and more - June 21 2022

It has been a rather big day for NFL news. As teams take a break before training camp starts, most players are laying low and taking care of themselves as they rest up before the tough grind towards the beginning of the NFL season starts.

With so much news floating around, some headlines might have slipped by you. Luckily, we have you covered with some of the biggest headlines making their way around the league.

Here are the latest headlines across the NFL.

Gronkowski retires from the NFL

The 33-year-old future Hall of Famer announced his retirement from the league today. After spending nine seasons with the New England Patriots and two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rob Gronkowski finally walked away from the game.

The star tight end finished his career with four Super Bowl rings, 9,286 receiving yards, and 92 touchdowns as per Pro Football Reference. He is also a five-time Pro Bowler, a four-time All-Pro, and a member of the All-2010s Team. He'll be remembered for his sheer dominance as a player in the league.

Nearly unguardable at times, Gronkowski will be known as one of, if not the greatest tight end to ever play the game.

Watson settles 20 civil cases

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has settled 20 of his 24 civil suits filed against him for alleged sexual assault, according to attorney Tony Buzbee.

Buzbee released a statement via ESPN regarding the settlements, saying:

"We are working through the paperwork related to those settlements. Once we have done so, those particular cases will be dismissed. The terms and amounts of the settlements are confidential. We won't comment further on the settlements or those cases."

There are still four cases to be heard and it is not known if those will be settled as well. As for the Browns star, a suspension is looming from the NFL regarding his violation of the league's personal conduct policy. Many expect a punishment to be announced prior to the start of the season.

Ryan Fitzpatrick joins Prime Video Thursday Night Football team

The 39-year-old former quarterback has the next part of his life sorted. The network announced the former Washington quarterback as part of its Thursday Night Football team via its Twitter page.

Fitzpatrick is the latest NFL player to move into the media landscape as he will share duties with Richard Sherman and Tony Gonzalez.

Being a fun and larger-than-life character, it will be interesting to see how "Fitzmagic" transitions into this next, exciting career.

