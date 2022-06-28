NFL News Roundup: Houston Texans sued over Watson behavior, Luke Kuechly back with the Panthers and more - June 27 2022

The NFL is the biggest sporting league on the planet. It is a billion-dollar industry and all 32 teams get intense coverage throughout the regular, post and pre-season.

As teams gear up for training camp, which is due to start in a couple of weeks, players are getting some rest before seriously gearing up for the long haul.

While it is the NFL offseason, there is still plenty of news for us to wrap our heads around and luckily, we have all the latest headlines right here.

Here is what is making the rounds across the NFL.

Texans sued for Watson behavior

According to NFL.com, the Houston Texans are being sued for allegedly enabling Deshaun Watson's behavior. Watson was traded to the Cleveland Browns earlier this year and had a total of 24 civil law suits leveled at him for sexual assault.

The Texans released a statement on Monday via NFL.com about the lawsuit which read:

"We are aware of the lawsuit filed against us today. Since March 2021, we have fully supported and complied with law enforcement and the various investigations. We will continue to take the necessary steps to address the allegations against our organization."

Of the 24 civil suits put on Watson, 20 of them have been settled. That leaves four still going through the courts. Many want the NFL quarterback to be suspended for the entire 2022/23 season. Most think that a decision by the NFL regarding the suspension will come sooner rather than later.

NFL great Luke Kuechly part of Panthers team again

New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers

One of Carolina's favorite sons is back with the team. No, not in a playing capacity, but for the franchise's radio team. Kuechly will be a part of the team's radio broadcast for the 2022 season, calling home games for the team he gave so much for.

The 31-year-old who retired in 2019, spoke to the team's official website about his latest move and said he is excited about the opportunity is an understatement.

Kuechly said:

"I just love the Panthers; I love being around it. I love the people. I think I want to be attached to the team, and the game, and the organization somehow. I think it could be a lot of fun. I think that's the biggest reason, to do something around the game on game day that's fun. You still get the atmosphere, and all the good memories I have here in Carolina."

Carolina Panthers @Panthers



Luuuuke aced rookie broadcaster camp and is ready to join the radio team🎙️ Luuuuke aced rookie broadcaster camp and is ready to join the radio team🎙️ 🚨🚨🚨Luuuuke aced rookie broadcaster camp and is ready to join the radio team🎙️ https://t.co/7sNU3DUuMO

The linebacker was a sensational player for Carolina and finished with 12.5 sacks and 1092 combined tackles across his storied eight-year career. In those eight years, he was a Pro Bowler for seven of them and was an All-Pro five times.

Overtime loss still hurts Allen

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs

It is regarded as one of the best games ever witnessed and if you saw it, consider yourself lucky. The divisional playoff game between the Chiefs and Bills will go down in NFL history. Both teams played incredibly well and the coin toss to start overtime is still something that eats away at Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

The Chiefs had 13 seconds to get into field goal range after Allen put the Bills ahead late. Mahomes drove down the field to set up the game tying field goal. Then, as we know, the Chiefs won the coin toss and marched down the field, scoring a touchdown and the rest is history. Such was the backlash that Allen did not get a chance to reply, the league changed the rules to allow both teams to possess the ball during overtime.

Allen was speaking on the Bussin with the Boys podcast with Will Compton and was asked about the coin toss. Also, Allen was asked if losing the game hurt more than the coin toss and Allen was quick with his answer.

Allen said:

“The coin toss.”

“People still come up to me and talk about it. That’s the game people talk about. To be a part of it is great, but to be on the losing end of it is not so great. It doesn’t make me feel any better when someone comes up and says, ‘That was the greatest game I’ve ever seen.’ It’s like, we lost.”

Allen can at least take comfort that the NFL has changed the rules, but it will be little consolation for the quarterback now. Hopefully the next time the Bills are in an overtime situation, Allen can be the one on the winning side.

