NFL News Roundup: Joe Burrow speaks out on Tom Brady unretirement; Antonio Brown provides update on Pittsburgh return and more - 20 May 2022

The 2022 NFL offseason has been unlike any other thanks to the flurry of blockbuster trades and off-field drama that fans have been treated to. With the new season now just less than four months away, teams' rosters are starting to take shape to give us a better idea of what to expect for 2022.

With some superstars still remaining up for grabs, let's look at some of the most interesting storylines from the league so far.

Two-time Super Bowl champion hits out at Packers' Aaron Rodgers over remarks on Chicago Bears

Aaron Rodgers frequently featured in headlines last season due to his controversial statements and stance regarding the COVID vaccine. However, one incident on the field really stood out.

During a game against division rivals Chicago Bears, Aaron Rodgers yelled at an opposition fan the words, "I own you," after scoring a touchdown. The Packers have indeed gotten the better of the franchise over the years.

But one Bears legend was quick to remind Rodgers that there was once a time the Packers were being owned by their rivals. Jim McMahon recently appeared on Good Morning Football and spoke about his time with the Bears and his dominance over the Packers.

"It's not surprising. He has owned the Bears. I don't know that he's ever lost to them. When I was with the Bears, I owned the Packers. I think I only lost once to the Packers in all that time. If you play here in Chicago, you've got to be able to beat the Packers. If you don't, you're going to catch a lot of grief."

Antonio Brown not giving up on Pittsburgh return just yet

Former NFL receiver turned hip-hopstar Antonio Brown has moved to reassure Pittsburgh Steelers fans of his impending return to the city. Originally supposed to perform in the city on May 20, his show is now happening weeks later on June 3.

In an Instagram post, Brown reassured NFL fans that despite the show being pushed back for two weeks, he still intends to return to the city where it all began.

In the video, the seven-time NFL Pro Bowler went on to say:

“Pittsburgh PA, June 3rd, you know I would never play you guys, its always love there, that’s where we started, that’s where we gonna finish. I’m coming June 3rd, Pittsburgh PA, club Enclave, I wanna see all my Steeler fans, all the love. We gonna break bread and music, fashion, life, football and everything. June 3rd Pittsburgh, AB never let you down.”

It's important to note that Brown recently stated that he wishes to call it a time on his NFL career by retiring as a Steeler.

AB @AB84 Just wanna Retire A Steeler Just wanna Retire A Steeler

Joe Burrow claims he knew Tom Brady was not done with NFL just yet

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is viewed as the future of the league. Among a number of new faces taking over the NFL, Burrow, though, still has to contend with the evergreen Tom Brady to make another Super Bowl run.

He recently spoke out about the NFL great's return to the league during an appearance on the Full Send podcast and how he knew Tom Brady wouldn't stay retired for long:

“Did anybody actually think he was going to be retired? He’s playing way too well to give it up right now.”

Burrow further went on to explain why he feels Tom Brady made the decision to retire in the first place:

"I think he wanted to shut down the conversation because if he didn’t announce his retirement, everybody would be talking about ‘Is he retiring? Is he not retiring?’ So I think he went ahead and did it to get everybody off his back so he could think about it.”

Burrow and Brady will clash against each other in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season at Paul Brown Stadium.

