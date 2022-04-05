NFL News Roundup - Julian Edelman flirts with idea of teaming up with Tom Brady in Tampa; Rob Gronkowski responds to retirement rumors and more - 5 April 2022

The 2022 NFL offseason continues to throw surprises at us every single day. While blockbuster trades have come to become the norm, superstars deciding to come out of retirement too seems to be a trend these days. Without further ado, we look at some of the biggest storylines so far.

Julian Edelman's latest social media posts hints at idea of unretiring to join Tom Brady

Julian Edelman, Tom Brady, and Rob Gronkowski played a massive role in establishing the New England Patriots dynasty which dominated the NFL for years. While Edelman retired ahead of the 2021 NFL season, Brady and Gronk are still going on about winning Super Bowls in the league.

But it might not be long before we see the trio back in action. Recently, Edelman took to Twitter to drop a not-so-subtle hint about entertaining the idea of coming out of retirement to join former teammates Brady and Gronkowski in Tampa Bay for the upcoming NFL season.

Using a GIF from the hit TV show Seinfeld, Edelman's post clearly hinted at the talk of a possible reunion.

This isn't the first time Edelman has teased the idea of joining Tampa. Earlier in the month as part of an April Fools joke, Edelman posted a photoshopped image of him joining Brady in Florida. But the former Super Bowl MVP, though, seems to keep harping on the possibility of it actually happening.

Rob Gronkowski still 50/50 on return for 2022 NFL season

While Tom Brady pulled off the biggest U-turn of the offseason by saying he'd return to play for the 2022 NFL season just 40 days into retirement, the same can't yet be said for his teammate Rob Gronkowski.

Gronk has never played for a team that hasn't featured Brady right from the day he was drafted. But with his contract with the Buccaneers running out, it's yet to be seen whether he returns for next season.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Gronk caught 117 passes for 1,651 yards and 16 TDs for Tampa Bay over the past two seasons. Free-agent TE @RobGronkowski says he's 50/50 if he'll come back for another season in the NFL but if he does it will only be to play with Tom Brady and the #Buccaneers , per @CornellNFL Gronk caught 117 passes for 1,651 yards and 16 TDs for Tampa Bay over the past two seasons. Free-agent TE @RobGronkowski says he's 50/50 if he'll come back for another season in the NFL but if he does it will only be to play with Tom Brady and the #Buccaneers, per @CornellNFL Gronk caught 117 passes for 1,651 yards and 16 TDs for Tampa Bay over the past two seasons. https://t.co/SsO5jaX3UI

While the Buccaneers have made it clear that they wish to have Gronk back for the upcoming NFL season, the tight-end is still not certain whether or not he wishes to return to the playing field.

Gronkowski had earlier retired while he was part of the New England Patriots before the start of the 2019 NFL season, only to return a season later and join Brady and the Buccaneers in 2020.

DK Metcalf shuts down rumors of trade away from Seattle

The Seattle Seahawks have had a rather rough offseason. Losing franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and then going on to lose Bobby Wagner, their cornerstone on defense, to division rival Rams has been a tough pill to swallow for Seahawks fans.

But it seems that they can rest easy knowing that their star wide receiver DK Metcalf isn't going anywhere. While rumors of Metcalf being traded in the NFL offseason have been making the rounds, the wide receiver was prompt to shut down the talk.

Responding to a tweet claiming that he'd be traded, Metcalf responded by saying that there were no legs to the rumor.

The 24-year-old even tagged himself in the reply, seemingly poking fun at the publisher of the tweet.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar