NFL News Roundup: Julio Jones joins Buccaneers, Jerry Jones backs Mike McCarthy as coach and more - July 26, 2022

The NFL is slowly going through the motions of its preseason schedule. We've had voluntary mini-camps and mandatory mini-camps. Now, training camps are upon us.

It is a sure sign that we are getting close to the start of the football season. With that comes plenty of news to digest.

Yesterday was dominated by Kyler Murray's rather odd clause in his brand new five-year, $230.5 million deal. The 24-year-old must complete four hours of independent study each week during the regular season.

That is odd, right?

An NFL quarterback should be doing that as a bare minimum and should not need to be asked to do it. Nevertheless, the Cardinals felt like this had to be in Murray's contract.

Then we had Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith holding out of training camp as he has his sights set on a new deal. The 25-year-old is entering the final year of his rookie deal with the Bears and wants a new contract done before he even sets foot on the practice field.

Today's news saw veteran receiver Julio Jones link up with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. The 33-year-old will join the NFC powerhouse and be yet another serious offensive weapon for Brady to throw to in 2022.

There was some sad news today as Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson was forced to retire due to a neck injury he sustained last season.

Here are the latest headlines around the NFL.

Julio Jones signs one-year deal with Tampa Bay

Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans

Julio Jones is the latest weapon at Tom Brady's disposal. The 33-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers after spending last season with the Tennessee Titans.

Jones, known for his time in Atlanta, will link up with Tampa Bay as the NFC franchise looks to make it furth in the playoffs in 2022. By adding Jones, Brady once again has an embarrassment of riches on the offensive side of the ball.

Chris Carson retires from the NFL due to neck injury

Seattle Seahawks v Minnesota Vikings

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson has been forced to retire from the league because of a neck injury that saw him miss the majority of last season.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke the news that the 27-year-old will no longer continue playing in the NFL.

Carson played five years in the league. He finished with 3,502 rushing yards and 24 rushing touchdowns.

Jerry Jones back Mike McCarthy as Cowboys head coach

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has backed underfire head coach Mike McCarthy. He said McCarthy is the right man for the job. With training camp opening up, reporters asked Jones about several topics, one of which was McCarthy's future.

Jones said via NFL.com:

"I want to be real clear: He wouldn't be sitting here today if I didn't think he was the man to lead this team to a Super Bowl. He would not be, and I have choices."

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Cowboys owner Jerry Jones starts his press conference with this, on coach Mike McCarthy: "I want to be real clear: He wouldn’t be sitting here today if I didn’t believe he was the man to lead this team to a Super Bowl. And I have choices. " #Cowboys owner Jerry Jones starts his press conference with this, on coach Mike McCarthy: "I want to be real clear: He wouldn’t be sitting here today if I didn’t believe he was the man to lead this team to a Super Bowl. And I have choices. "

Since arriving in Big D, McCarthy has been heavily criticized for his performances on the touchline, especially with the game clock. At least, for now, the former Green Bay Packers coach has the backing of Jerry Jones.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit NFL.com and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far