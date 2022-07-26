NFL News Roundup: Kyler Murray has odd clause in contract, Roquan Smith to hold out of training camp and more - July 25 2022

The NFL season is getting ever closer and training camp is officially underway for all 32 teams. It's an exciting time on the football calendar as it's one step closer to pre-season games and then Week 1.

During this time, there is an abundance of news as beat writers cover their teams down to the last roster spot. They analyze what they have seen on the field and who looks to be a standout for their team.

Today, we saw some interesting wordage that has been included in Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray's contract. It essentially told him that he has to study film each week during the season or risk losing his guaranteed money.

Then there is Chicago Bears stud defender Roquan Smith and his decision to hold out of training camp. The 25-year-old is seeking a new contract with the franchise. Smith is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is looking to get paid.

Here are the latest headlines around the NFL.

Kyler Murray has unique wordage in his bumper new deal

Arizona Cardinals v Dallas Cowboys

This has seen Murray become the punchline of many a joke. The quarterback is being forced to do his homework every week by the franchise. Murray's new contract stipulates that he has to undertake four hours of independent study each week of the regular season or risk losing nearly $100 million in guaranteed money.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman "Not allowed watching television, playing video games or browsing the internet."



A lot of trust in the $230 million employee to study hard on his own.



"Not allowed watching television, playing video games or browsing the internet."A lot of trust in the $230 million employee to study hard on his own.https://t.co/agSGhh2U0R

This feels like a child being told to do their homework before going outside to play. It is not a good look for a professional NFL athlete slated to make over $200 million over the next five years.

Roquan Smith to hold out of NFL training camp

Cincinnati Bengals v Chicago Bears

The 25-year-old inside linebacker is after a new deal with the Bears and is willing to hold out of training camp in order to get it. Entering the final year of his rookie deal, Smith has been a valuable contributor to the Chicago defense.

In the last two seasons, Smith has been a second-team All-Pro with seven sacks and two interceptions to his name in the NFL.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From Inside Training Camp: #Bears star LB Roquan Smith won't be participating in training camp due his contract situation. From Inside Training Camp: #Bears star LB Roquan Smith won't be participating in training camp due his contract situation. https://t.co/dZyVQqjyiz

He wants a new deal and is willing to go the distance to get the contract he wants. The Bears will no doubt want to get this sorted out as soon as possible as he is an important member of the defense.

Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold to make starting quarterback call, not Matt Rhule

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers

Normally, the head coach will decide who the team's starting quarterback will be come Week 1. However, Carolina are doing it a little differently this NFL offseason. With the arrival of Baker Mayfield, there is a quarterback battle between the former Browns star and current Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold.

Head coach Matt Rhule said that the players will decide on the starter for Week 1, not him. He thinks that what the players do up until then will show him who should be leading the team. Rhule spoke to reporters on Monday and gave an insight into the situation:

"To me, my job is not to pick the starting quarterback. The players will do that with the way they play. My job is to make sure that we have really good players in the room, which we do, and make sure that they have opportunities. So it'll be a fun ride and when we know we'll know."

Many think the job is Mayfield's to lose. He is currently thought to be a better option at quarterback than Darnold. It will be interesting to see if Matt Rhule agrees come kick-off.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit nfl.com and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far