NFL News Roundup: Mayfield lands in Carolina, McLaurin wanted to remain in Washington and more - July 6 2022

The NFL exploded with news today. After the July 4 festivities, it was relatively quiet, but not anymore. The NFL is one of the biggest sporting leagues on the planet and when a league is as big as it is, news flows in abundance.

With training camp due to start for all 32 NFL teams in a couple of weeks, franchises are having a mini-holiday. Players, coaches and staff get refreshed before the inevitiable grind starts that accompanies an NFL season.

It was a reasonably big news day for one team in particular, that being the Carolina Panthers as they strengthened their quarterback room by adding Baker Mayfield.

The former Heisman Trophy winner joins Matt Rhule's team with just a physical pending to complete the deal. Mayfield will likely battle Sam Darnold for the starting job and rookie Matt Corral will be the third-string quarterback this season.

Another good piece of news concerns Washington fans as star wide receiver Terry McLaurin stated today that he always wanted to remain with the team. It is a good sign that the star of the franchise only saw his future with one team and nowhere else.

His contract was close to ending but he is now tied to the organization for the next three seasons.

Jameis Winston also took a giant leap in his recovery from an ACL injury. He was shown working out with no knee brace on, something that will delight Saints fans to no end.

Without further adue, here is what is making news across the NFL today.

Mayfield lands in Carolina

Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns

After months of uncertainty, Baker Mayfield is finally out of Cleveland. The writing had been on the wall for the 27-year-old after the Browns went after Deshaun Watson. The relationship between the player and the team was always thought to be done and dusted. The quarterback will have a physical tomorrow, per Ian Rapoport.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet A new QB in Carolina: The #Panthers are acquiring former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield from the #Browns for a 2024 conditional 5th-round draft pick, sources tell me and @TomPelissero . Deal is pending a physical. All parties split the financials to make it happen. A new QB in Carolina: The #Panthers are acquiring former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield from the #Browns for a 2024 conditional 5th-round draft pick, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Deal is pending a physical. All parties split the financials to make it happen. https://t.co/xuTLqosmZm

It's a fresh start for Mayfield as he finally got out of Cleveland, which in truth, he never really clicked with. Hopefully, this change will be beneficial to the former 2017 Heisman Trophy winner.

Terry McLaurin wanted to be a Commander

Washington Football Team v New York Giants

Terry McLaurin's contract situation was one of the most-watched in recent memory. The star receiver wanted a new deal, but things were not progressing as well as we thought.

The speedy receiver signed a three-year deal worth up to $71 million per Adam Schefter that keeps him in Washington. McLaurin spoke with the media on Wednesday and stated that he was confident a deal would get done.

As McLaurin said, per nfl.com:

"I felt confident honestly. From talking to my agent, Buddy (Baker), to the conversations I've had with coach (Ron) Rivera, it was very evident that they wanted me to be here, and I wanted to be here."

It was a great piece of business for Washington as they tied down their star receiver and gave new quarterback Carson Wentz a star to throw to. Had McLaurin not agreed to terms, it would have been disastrous for the franchise. Alas, that didn't happen, and now fans can look forward to number 17 making plays for the next three seasons.

Jameis Winston on the NFL comeback trail

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is on the comeback trail after tearing his ACL against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8 of last season. Winston hasn't played since the injury.

The rehab from ACL's is long and grueling, but for Winston, there are now real signs of progress. For most, they will have a brace permanetly on the injured knee to provide stability and give a player confidence. However, Winston is now moving and throwing without a brace on his injured knee.

In a video posted on his Instagram account, the Saints quarterback is seen throwing to receivers in the rain without a brace.

It is great progress Winston is making and shows signs of his progression from the horrific injury.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit nfl.com and the Washington Commanders YouTube channel

