NFL News Roundup: New favorite emerges to purchase Denver Broncos with record-setting bid; Larry Fitzgerald comments on possible return and more - 9 April 2022

The NFL's news cycle is beginning to slow down ever so slightly. With the NFL draft a mere 19 days away, that's become the primary focus around the league. Despite that, there were still newsworthy events that occurred Friday.

New favorite emerges to purchase Denver Broncos at record-setting price: Report

Denver Broncos ownership has been void since February 1. A new candidate emerged as the favorite to purchase the storied franchise Friday. The New York Post reported that multi-billionaire Rob Walton is set to place a record-setting bid for the Broncos worth over $4 billion.

Walton is the former chairman of the world's largest retailer, Walmart. His $70.5 billion net worth is the 19th highest in the world. The 77-year-old Walton would oversee a team many will peg for the Super Bowl this upcoming season after their blockbuster trade for Russell Wilson.

Will Larry Fitzgerald return to the NFL? Legendary WR's response to Bruce Arians suggests he won't

Larry Fitzgerald is an NFL legend. The former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver ranks second in NFL history in receiving yards and sixth all-time in touchdown receptions.

After retiring at the end of the 2020 season, everyone speculated whether Fitzgerald would return for another year.

His former head coach, Bruce Arians, tried to convince Fitzgerald to come out of retirement before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' playoff run this last postseason. The 11 time Pro Bowler thanked Arians but admitted he wasn't in game shape.

In an interview with 98.7 Arizona Sports, Arians recalled the conversation, saying:

"I called Fitz and he said, 'Coach, I couldn't run two plays right now, but thanks.'"

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate



Fitz politely declined, saying he couldn't even run two plays right now.



Arians coached Fitz in AZ. Him & Brady would've been cool. Bruce Arians said on @AZSports radio that he asked Larry Fitzgerald if he'd join the #Bucs for their playoff run after Chris Godwin tore his ACL.Fitz politely declined, saying he couldn't even run two plays right now.Arians coached Fitz in AZ. Him & Brady would've been cool. Bruce Arians said on @AZSports radio that he asked Larry Fitzgerald if he'd join the #Bucs for their playoff run after Chris Godwin tore his ACL.Fitz politely declined, saying he couldn't even run two plays right now.Arians coached Fitz in AZ. Him & Brady would've been cool.

After the Buccaneers lost Chris Godwin to a torn ACL, they could've desperately used someone like Fitzgerald for their playoff run last season.

The thought of him playing with another legend in Tom Brady is fascinating. Unfortunately, it sounds like the future Hall of Famer is content keeping his cleats hung up for good.

Dan Campbell says player on Dolphins 'came in every day just reeking of alcohol'

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell made headlines in more ways than one Friday.

Campbell was an assistant coach with the Miami Dolphins between 2010 and 2015. He revealed that he had a former player who regularly came to practice drunk. He said:

"I remember I had a guy in Miami, god he loved ball. He was a dynamic football player, but he came in every day just reeking of alcohol. He was probably on a bender for who knows how long, but god he loved football."

Dolphin Nation @Dolphin_Nation “I remember I had a guy in Miami, god he loved ball. He was a dynamic football player, but he came in every day just reeking of alcohol. He was probably on a bender for who knows how long, but god he loved football.”



- Dan Campbell “I remember I had a guy in Miami, god he loved ball. He was a dynamic football player, but he came in every day just reeking of alcohol. He was probably on a bender for who knows how long, but god he loved football.” - Dan Campbell https://t.co/ET5HhOYcKa

Campbell also said the Lions have what it takes to win games in the NFL without possessing an elite quarterback. Analysts such as Colin Cowherd were stunned by his claim.

Campbell gives honest quotes, which are refreshing in today's NFL, where coaches often dodge answering questions. His revelation about a former player always being intoxicated wasn't prompted and gave us a good insight into the head coach's personality with the media.

Edited by Adam Dickson