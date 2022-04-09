New favorite emerges to purchase Denver Broncos at record-setting price: Report 

The Denver Broncos franchise has been without ownership since February 1, when the Pat Bowlen trust put the team up for sale. Since then, there have been multiple names thrown out as interested buyers. Those names include franchise legends Peyton Manning and John Elway.

Billionaire Robert Walton emerged as the favorite to become the next owner of the Broncos on Friday. The New York Post broke the story that the former Walmart Chairman will put a bid on the team.

His bid will be worth more than $4 billion, a new record. The record for an NFL team stands at $2.2 billion when Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper purchased the team.

Walton's net worth is $70.7 billion. According to Forbes, that's the 19th highest in the world. Walton inherited Walmart from his father, Sam Walton, in 1992 after his father passed away.

Walton's emergence as the favorite is sudden. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has spoken vocally about the want for younger, more diverse owners among its ranks. Currently, only two of the 32 owners (Shad Khan and Kim Pegula) are minorities. Neither are African-Americans.

Robert F. Smith, the richest African American in the United States, has had the NFL try and persuade him to place a bid on the team.

Considering 70 percent of the NFL's players are black, it's mind-blowing that there isn't a single black owner in the league. Smith appeared like the NFL's chance to right that wrong, but a $4 billion price tag is an astronomical amount.

If Walton successfully purchases the Broncos, he has a legitimate shot at hoisting a Lombardi Trophy. The team plays in a rigorous division and stacked conference. However, with Russell Wilson leading the charge, Denver will be among the Super Bowl contenders in 2022.

Russell Wilson makes the Denver Broncos Super Bowl contenders

Denver Broncos Introduce Quarterback Russell Wilson

Denver's roster has a lot of promising young players ready to leap into stardom. Javonte Williams was a revelation at running back in his rookie season. Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, and Courtland Sutton are all on the cusp of taking that next step.

History has also been kind to quarterbacks who start a new chapter of their career elsewhere.

The AFC West will be the toughest division in football to win. Patrick Mahomes, Derek Carr, and Justin Herbert will offer immense challenges six times a year for Wilson.

But with a stout defense and growing offense, Denver has as good a shot as anyone at winning it all.

Edited by Piyush Bisht