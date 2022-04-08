“He was bu** naked” - NFL analyst calls out Russell Wilson for foregoing loyalty to Seahawks

Once upon a time, Russell Wilson seemed destined to be the Seattle Seahawks quarterback for life. Wilson played ten seasons with the Seahawks, winning a Super Bowl and making nine Pro Bowls. The quarterback requested a trade from the Seahawks and, ultimately, ended up with the Denver Broncos.

However, when Wilson re-signed with the Seahawks in 2019, he posted a video in bed with his wife, Ciara. Wilson was proud to be a member of the Seahawks for the long term, saying his former signature catchphrase, "Go, Hawks."

ESPN analyst and former NFL player Ryan Clark took issue with Wilson foregoing his once-pledged loyalty. Clark appeared on "The Pivot" and called out Wilson while questioning why the franchise tag doesn't apply more to quarterbacks. Clark said:

"Tom leaves, right so Tom leaves. Now we have a guy like Russell Wilson, who's played a decade in Seattle, right Russell Wilson, who when he signed his deal with the Seattle Seahawks last time he bu** naked into bed with Ciara with a chain on talking about go Hawks. Right? He given us a sexy yes. Right. And now, all of a sudden, he wants out. And he's in Denver. Right? So it's seeming that even the position that the franchise tag was made for the franchise tag wasn't for all these other folks. It was for dudes that play quarterback to make sure you didn't leave. Now these dudes are leaving. Matt Ryan's in Indianapolis. Like all of these things are happening."

Clark's frustration over rapid player movement is unlikely to change anytime soon. The NFL has become similar to the NBA, where players are more empowered to get what they want than at any point in the league's history.

Wilson is one of the most recent examples of superstar players holding more power over their futures than the owners that sign their checks.

Russell Wilson will begin the newest chapter of his career with the Broncos in 2022

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson

Wilson figures to be the long-term answer at quarterback the Broncos have searched for since Peyton Manning retired in 2016. The Broncos have been stuck in mediocrity since Manning retired, despite having talented players like Von Miller.

It's fitting that Wilson is the one to fill the void left behind by Manning, as the two quarterbacks have the most wins through their first ten seasons in NFL history.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Most wins through first 10 seasons in NFL history



Russell Wilson 113

Peyton Manning 112



*inc. postseason Most wins through first 10 seasons in NFL historyRussell Wilson 113Peyton Manning 112*inc. postseason https://t.co/j0RB0BarL6

Seahawks fans will unquestionably feel the heartbreak of Wilson's absence in the 2022 season. They've yet to find a suitable fill-in at the quarterback position, with Drew Lock being the leading candidate to start in Week One.

The era of player empowerment is upon us in the NFL. Players like Russell Wilson will continue to shape their futures. That makes the NFL a year-to-year league where long-term building becomes more difficult.

That offseason model is here to stay, so we better get used to it.

Edited by Windy Goodloe