NFL news roundup, Nov. 13: Latest on Russell Wilson’s future, Dallas Cowboys and Joe Burrow’s Bengals playoff aspirations

The Dallas Cowboys got a big win, Joe Burrow lost to the Texans, and Russell Wilson secured a priceless victory against the Buffalo Bills for his Denver Broncos. These were just some of the highlights in an exhilarating week of NFL action. Here is our roundup of the week.

Joe Burrow and Bengals get a reality check

The analysis coming into this week was simple. Joe Burrow had overcome his sore calf and was set for another dominating season. The Bengals had won four straight coming into the game against the Houston Texans and were favorites to win.

Instead, Joe Burrow threw two crucial interceptions and C.J. Stroud led the Texans to a walkoff field goal to win the match 30-27. Houston has replaced Cincinnati in the race for playoffs and the Texans quarterback looks to be the real deal.

Dallas Cowboys: great or good?

The Dallas Cowboys were written off my many after their shellacking earlier this season at the hand of the San Francisco 49ers. But since then they have won some tough games and Dak Prescott looked good even in the loss against the Philadelphia Eagles.

But the Dallas Cowboys quarterback outdid himself against the Giants, throwing for more than 400 yards and four touchdowns with a 74.3 percent completion rate. The Cowboys hung 49 points against their divisional rivals in a dominating win. The only question is whether Dallas is coming good just in time or if they won only because the Giants are having a poor season.

Russell Wilson to stay on beyond this season?

Earlier this season, when the Broncos were 1-5, Russell Wilson looked to be playing his final year at Mile High. But now they are 4-5, after the quarterback led them to another win, this time against the Bills. In their previous game, they beat the Kansas City Chiefs.

Say it quietly, but the Broncos are building up some momentum. A key reason for that has been the improvement on defense. But Russell Wilson now has 18 touchdowns and just four interceptions, with a passer rating of 103.9 for the season. He might not be the galloping stallion of the yore, but he is playing as good as he ever has in Denver. The Bills, meanwhile, might be past their peak.

Lions and Vikings look good in the NFC North

The Detroit Lions won a seesaw game against the Los Angeles Chargers and their 7-2 record is the second best in the conference after the Philadelphia Eagles. The Vikings, meanwhile, improved to a 6-4 record after defeating the New Orleans Saints. The new arrival of Josh Dobbs has not slowed them down in the slightest, depsite the injury to Kirk Cousins.

Both teams look good for the final stretch of the season. The Packers and the Bears, meanwhile, still have a lot of rebuilding to do. Green Bay lost at Pittsburgh and although Chicago downed Carolina, it was more an indictment of the problems that the Panthers have.

Winners, losers and all the rest

The Colts defeated the Patriots 10-6 in Germany. There was a time when this matchup would have featured Peyton Manning and Tom Brady. Those days are long gone and none of the teams are likely to trouble better teams in the coming days.

The Browns saw flashes of the old Deshaun Watson as he led them to a 33-31 victory of the Baltimore Ravens. Both teams are in with a shout for the postseason and could be dangerous opponents.

It was a great week for veteran coaches as Mike Tomlin and Pete Carroll saw their Steelers and Seahawks eke out narrow wins against the Packers and Commanders, respectively. Their opponents were not the best, but these managers just keep winning despite the odds.

The San Francisco 49ers burst back to life after three straight losses, humbling the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-3. Both teams should make the playoffs, but the loser of this game is looking at a timeframe of some years before they can compete for the Super Bowl. The 49ers, meanwhile, remain genuine contenders when everyone is healthy and rested.

The Tennessee Titans lost 20-6 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Arizona Cardinals beat the Atlanta Falcons 25-23. The Las Vegas Raiders got the better of the New York Jets 16-12. None of these teams showed any indication, though, that they are genuine contenders.