NFL News Roundup: Davante Adams completes shock move to Raiders; Browns turn down Baker Mayfield's trade request and more - 18 March, 2022

This NFL offseason so far has been one for the ages. With multiple big names shifting base and some deals falling through at the last minute, NFL fans can't afford to blink without missing out on some league-altering moves.

With the AFC West getting loaded with even more starpower and the Browns self-imploding with their handling of Baker Mayfield, we look at some of the biggest developments in the NFL so far.

Raiders nation have their star in Davante Adams

The news of Davante Adams being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders came as a shock to the NFL community. But it seems to be a trade that has been in the works for some time now.

Adams, who refused to play for the Green Bay Packers in 2022 under the franchise tag, has now been shipped off to Sin City to team up with his college quarterback Derek Carr.

Adams joins his close friend from Fresno State who had earlier expressed his desire to team up once again in the NFL. League reports suggest that the trade now makes the former Packers WR1 the highest paid wideout in the NFL with a deal worth $141.25 million stretched across five seasons. In return, the Packers bagged themselves a 2022 first and second-round pick.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Trade compensation, per league sources:



Cleveland Browns unwilling to let go of Baker Mayfield

The Browns once again find themselves in a mess. The franchise's pursuit of Texans star Deshaun Watson clearly ruffled some feathers with Baker Mayfield, who had put out a social media post all but hinting at an exit.

But with reports suggesting that the Browns were no longer an option being considered by Watson, the Browns find themselves having to hold on to Mayfield.

RedditCFB @RedditCFB Sources: Deshaun Watson turned down a trade to Cleveland because of character concerns with the Browns front office. Sources: Deshaun Watson turned down a trade to Cleveland because of character concerns with the Browns front office.

Mayfield, though, wasn't quick to forget how the Browns were willing to strip him from his role as QB1 and soon asked for a trade. Only for the franchise to strike it down.

Jake Trotter @Jake_Trotter Browns have told Baker Mayfield’s camp they are "not accommodating his request,” per source. Browns have told Baker Mayfield’s camp they are "not accommodating his request,” per source.

Many in the league believe that the Browns-Mayfield relationship is now beyond repair. And with viable trade options in the quarterback department running thin, the Browns' handling of the Mayfield drama could prove to be a franchise defining decision.

NFL Pro Bowler Za'Darius Smith turns down Ravens deal to remain a free agent

In another last-minute development, the deal between former Packers pass rusher Za'Darius Smith and the Baltimore Ravens has now fallen through. Smith was all set to return to the team that drafted him in 2015 on a four-year $35 million deal. But the deal reportedly fell through and Smith remains a free agent.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Plot twist: Former #Packers pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith is not signing his deal with the #Ravens after all, sources say. He remains a free agent. Plot twist: Former #Packers pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith is not signing his deal with the #Ravens after all, sources say. He remains a free agent.

Many teams are still potentially in the hunt to land his signature. The Dallas Cowboys are one such suitor who are said to be interested in signing the free agent.

David Moore @DavidMooreDMN Pass rusher Za’Darius Smith is back in play for Dallas. He agreed but didn’t sign contract w/ Baltimore. Sources say Cowboys are interested. Pass rusher Za’Darius Smith is back in play for Dallas. He agreed but didn’t sign contract w/ Baltimore. Sources say Cowboys are interested.

The Kansas City Chiefs too are in contention to land the free agent to partner him alongside Pro Bowl defensive end FranClark,rk who recently restructured his deal to stay in Chiefs Kingdom for the next two seasons.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar

