NFL News Roundup: Russell Wilson wants to win in Denver, teams commemorate Juneteenth holiday and more - June 19, 2022

Russell Wilson wants to win in Denver

Denver Broncos Mandatory Minicamp

Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos after spending all of his career with the Seattle Seahawks. The Super Bowl winner now calls Mile High home and is looking at winning his second Lombardi Trophy, as well.

Wilson was speaking to reporters and said that he wanted to go to a team that wants to win and that Denver ticked that box.

Wilson said, via a Zac Stevens from DNVR Sports video:

"It's been a blessing just to come here, just to come to an amazing city like Denver, to be a part of it with so many amazing teammates and great coaching staff. But also, once the trade was going to happen, I said, 'Hey, listen, I want to make sure that I go to a city that wants to win. I want to make sure that I go to a team that wants to win. And I want to go to a city that knows how to win.' And all those three things were checked off the box here in Denver, and so I think we've got a chance."

Given how the Broncos roster is shaping up, the AFC West franchise is thought to be, by many, one of the favorites to make it to the Super Bowl this season.

NFL teams commemorate Juneteeth holiday

Dallas Cowboys Minicamp

On Sunday, all NFL teams recognized the importance of the Juneteenth holiday by posting pictures all across their social media channels. Back in 2020, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell stated that the league would see Juneteenth as a holiday and that the offices for the league would not be open.

Juneteenth (also known as Emancipation Day and Freedom Day) brings to light the end of slavery in Texas, when slaves learned that they had been freed on June 19, 1865. This took place two years after President Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation. Several NFL teams, as well as players, took to social media to bring light to the holiday and its importance.

NFL teams celebrate Father's Day

Cleveland Browns v New York Jets

Sunday is Father's Day in the United States with millions and millions of families coming together to celebrate everything their fathers do for them. Normally, the morning is spent showering Dad with love and gifts, as most families have something special planned for the man of the house.

Several teams took to their social media accounts to wish all dads a Happy Father's Day.

