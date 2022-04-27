NFL News Roundup: Tom Brady addresses his future in the league; Deshaun Watson actively recruiting former Pro Bowl wideout and more - April 27 2022

With the 2022 NFL Draft now just a day away, football fans will hope that their team will be able to hit the jackpot and pick a future superstar. But that doesn't mean that the focus has shifted from the daily proceedings of the league itself.

From blockbuster trades to sensational returns, this offseason has been one for the ages. So without further ado, we take a look at some of the biggest storylines from the league so far.

Deshaun Watson looking to onboard DeSean Jackson for Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is currently on a recruitment drive for his new franchise. The 26-year-old who signed a record-setting NFL contract is now looking to strengthen his side's roster ahead of the upcoming season.

And now he seems to be on a recruitment drive for the Browns to lure free agent DeSean Jackson. In an Instagram story, Jackson posted a photoshopped picture of himself in a Browns uniform which Watson later as well reposted with a pitch to make it happen.

This brief conversation suggests that Jackson is open to the idea of joining the Browns to play alongside Watson.

Tom Brady doesn't believe he'll play till 50 in NFL

Tom Brady has already established himself as a bonafide legend in the NFL. But the question is, how much longer can he go? How much gas does the seven-time Super Bowl winner have left in the tank? Brady answered these questions in a recent interview with Complex via Sports Illustrated.

When giving his answer, the quarterback made it a question of availability and commitment when it comes to continuing in the NFL:

“I could play till 50. But I don’t think I will just because I know the commitment that it takes. The commitment that it takes for me at 44 and 45. I worked out today and it’s a big commitment. I’m away from my 14-year-old son, 12-year-old son and my 9-year-old daughter. They deserve my time and energy and they’re getting older."

He continued, saying that he wants to win on and off the field:

"I wanna be there for my son’s football games, lacrosse games and basketball games. He’ll be a freshman this year in high school. He goes to school in New York City. That’s a big part of my life. I wanna win on the field, but I wanna win off the field."

Washington Commanders being investigated by DC Attorney General

The Washington Commanders have been in hot water for a bunch of different reasons over the past few seasons. And it doesn't seem that the team owned by Daniel Snyder will weather the storm anytime soon.

According to Pro Football Talk, the team is under another investigation in addition of the one being conducted by the State of Virginia. DC's Attorney General Karl Racine is looking into several areas of misconduct, including "allegations of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct."

The Commanders franchise is also under investigation for fraudulent ticket sale practices where they withheld a certain amount of money meant for visiting NFL teams.

