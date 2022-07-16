NFL analyst calls for 49ers to treat Trey Lance like Aaron Rodgers

The San Francisco 49ers grabbed all the headlines weeks ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft thanks to the enormous draft capital they shipped out to the Dolphins to move up the draft ladder. Trading all the way up to third overall in a quarterback loaded draft, it was clear that the franchise had their sights set on the next signal caller to lead their team.

First went Trevor Lawrence, then Zach Wilson, and finally third overall to the 49ers was Oregon quarterback Trey Lance. The quarterback is regarded by many to have the highest ceiling among his contemporaries. But so far his role in the league has been limited.

With the 49ers opting to start Jimmy Garoppolo for the majority of their games, Lance had a limited role in his rookie campaign. While no player would like to warm the bench, NFL analyst Emmmanuel Acho, while appearing on Speak For Yourself, believes for Lance, it's the best foot forward:

“The greatest thing that I think will happen for Trey Lance's career is starting his career on the bench. Remember, he is just 22 years old. When I think about the great quarterbacks in the NFL currently playing, they all started on the bench. Patrick Mahomes behind Alex Smith. Tom Brady, starting on the bench behind Drew Bledsoe. Just think about how Aaron Rodgers started on the bench behind Brett Farve."

Acho has a point. Many greats in the past have struggled to get rolling in their rookie campaign when thrust in as starters:

"When you think about the greats historically, that had to be thrust into starting right away. They took their lashes. Peyton Manning one of the greatest ever, but remember he led the NFL in interceptions, because he had to start right away. Josh Allen, he started week two and as a result, we were questioning whether or not Josh Allen was a capable quarterback or overrated coming out of Wyoming after his first year."

Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers didn't get his shot at being a starter until his fourth year in the league. Behind Brett Favre in the Packers pecking order, Rodgers soaked up all the tips and tricks to excel as a franchise quarterback.

This is something that Acho feels should be the same for the young 49ers stud:

"When I think about Trey Lance, the best thing that will happen for his career going forward is not having to play right away because if you do have to play right a way you will likely struggle.”

Jimmy Garoppolo trade away from 49ers still a possibility

While Lance had a limited role in 2021, it could soon change if Jimmay Garoppolo is traded by the 49ers. Acho's co-host on Speak For Yourself, Marcellus Wiley, commented on reports suggesting Garoppolo could be traded by the end of July:

"Reports say Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to be traded by the end of July. And another report says the Seahawks have had internal discussions about adding him."

If the Seahawks wish to acquire the 49ers star, they'll surely have to pay a premium to prize him away from their division rivals. But given the quarterback crisis the Seahawks find themselves in following the Russell Wilson trade, the 49ers could look to capitalize knowing Lance is waiting on the wing.

