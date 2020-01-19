NFL News: Summarizing the Washington Redskins' coaching unit overhaul

It certainly was a huge overhaul for the Washington Redskins organization, after removing several key coaches and front office personnel after the regular season ended. We saw Jay Gruden get fired mid-season after a poor start, despite a roster filled with good talent. While the Redskins gained several key coaches, they lost some good ones.

That includes interim head coach Bill Callahan, who was certainly considered Coach of the Year for the Redskins, as he led the team to its 3 wins for the 2019 season. The organization also let go of offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, who was thought of being the next HC or continued offensive coordinator for the Redskins. It was unfortunate to see O'Connell go, as he helped develop quarterback Dwayne Haskins late in the season, but with the hiring of head coach Ron Rivera, it was certain that he would leave the organization and will be bound to be a head coach elsewhere.

It is important to note that while the whole coaching staff has been overhauled for the most part, the front office has yet to bring in a new general manager. Here is a list of the new coaching staff:

Head Coach: Ron Rivera

Offensive Coordinator: Scott Turner

Defensive Coordinator: Jack Del Rio

Special Teams Coordinator: Nate Kaczor

Quarterbacks Coach: Ken Zampese

Running Backs Coach: Randy Jordan

Wide Receivers Coach: Jim Hostler

Tight Ends Coach: Pete Hoener

Offensive Line Coach: John Matsko

Assistant Wide Receivers Coach: Drew Terrell

Defensive Line Coach: Sam Mills III

Linebackers Coach: Steve Russ

Defensive Backs: Chris Harris

Aside from Special Teams Coordinator Nate Kaczor and Running Backs Coach Randy Jordan, who have been on the Redskins coaching staff, the rest of the coaches were brought over from the Carolina Panthers including the Quality Control team. It is safe to say that Rivera had a huge impact on who to bring in and was intrigued by the idea of taking personnel from his previous coaching gig.

Nonetheless, it will be an interesting few years to see how this newly revamped coach staff will do for the Redskins. Some are calling them the "Carolina Redskins" due to the number of ex-Panthers personnel brought over. But, this is something for Redskins fans to look forward to.