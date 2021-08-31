NFL Over/Under - Will Dallas Cowboys have over/under 10 wins in 2021?

The Dallas Cowboys finished third in the NFC East in 2020. with 6-10. It was partly due to losing QB Dak Prescott for most of the season, but the defense was also at fault.

Dallas were already 1-3 before Week 5 when Dak's injury occurred, despite averaging 31.5 points per game and Dak Prescott having one of the best starts to a season. The defense allowed the 10th-most total yards, the sixth-most passing TDs and the second-most rushing yards.

There was little guarantee they would have had success in the postseason, even with Dak fully healthy, but they could have had a win or two more than 8-8 in 2019. With Dak back and the defense revamped through the draft and offseason additions, can the Dallas Cowboys get over ten wins, or are they doomed to be average again with fewer than ten wins?

Dallas Cowboys' schedule in 2021

The last #CowboysCamp practice starts in ✌️hours! See you at @thestarinfrisco!

Their schedule is the second-easiest behind the Philadelphia Eagles'. Their division, the NFC East, was one of the weakest in 2020, with Washington winning the division and going to the playoffs at 7-9.

Dallas face the NFC South with the Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers and two teams in transition at QB. They also face the AFC West with the champion Kansas City Chiefs and two darkhorses, the Denver Broncos and the LA Chargers. Their start to the season is tough, as they travel to both Tampa Bay and LA Chargers.

Their offense is better than in 2020, outside of Dak Prescott. Ezekiel Elliott looks great, and could be a 1,000-yard RB again. Tony Pollard and JaQuan Hardy could see action after impressing coaches in the preseason. The trio of Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup is one of the best WR groups in the NFL.

Cedrick Wilson and Noah Brown have shown promise, while TE Dalton Schultz stepped up as a receiver for the injured Blake Jarwin. The OL has rebuilt itself with some youth, and that could be the key to success.

With Neville Gallimore, Sean McKeon, Josh Ball expected to be moved to IR after one day on the roster to make them eligible to play this season, Cowboys shouldn't have to get tricky in finalizing the roster.

Injuries have taken a toll on the Dallas Cowboys' defense already, shelving rookie Neville Gallimore for several games, and CB Kelvin Joseph suffered a groin injury in the preseason finale.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had G Conor Knight, S Damontae Kazee, WR CeeDee Lamb and DE Carlos Watkins on the reserve/COVID-19 protocol list. LBs Keanu Neal and rookie Micah Parsons worked their way into the starting lineup, and the DL should be solid after the bye week with hopefully all of the pieces intact.

Highest run-defense grade by rookie LBs



1. Micah Parsons, Cowboys - 85.7

2. Jabril Cox, Cowboys - 76.2

The Dallas Cowboys should finish 11-6, an increase of five wins from 2020, and the defense could make a huge impact in their win-loss record. They could suffer tough losses to Tampa Bay, Kansas City, Denver, Arizona, WFT and a sneaky upset against New England.

Washington's elite defense could be a problem in both games against the Dallas Cowboys. 5-1 in division play should go a long way this year as the Dallas Cowboys pull away from the pack. Caesar Sportsbook has the Dallas Cowboys at 9.5 wins, which is pretty much on point. It's safe to take the over on Dallas unless the injuries stack up, or Dak cannot play a full NFL season.

