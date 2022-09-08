NFL Player Props: Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills | Thursday, September 8th

The NFL season kicks off on Thursday, September 8, and features one of the best matchups we will get all season long.

The defending champion Los Angeles Rams will raise their Super Bowl banner in LA tomorrow night, but they must remain focused on the task at hand. The Buffalo Bills will come to town with a chip on their shoulder after a heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs last season.

This looks like it will be a shootout as both offenses have a whole lot of star power in their arsenal. If you want betting action on this game, you've come to the right place. Below, you will find three of the best value bets for the NFL season opener.

Bet #1: Gabriel Davis Anytime TD Scorer (+155 on FanDuel)

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia GABRIEL DAVIS FOUR TOUCHDOWNS GIVE HIM A KEY TO THE CITY GABRIEL DAVIS FOUR TOUCHDOWNS GIVE HIM A KEY TO THE CITY https://t.co/yXAIcEm51F

With Emmanuel Sanders and Cole Beasley out of the picture, the opportunity for more targets has landed in the lap of Gabriel Davis. The last time he played in a meaningful game, Davis hauled in four touchdowns against the Chiefs in one of the best NFL playoff games of all time.

Stefon Diggs, the team's number-1 wideout, will most likely be shadowed by Jalen Ramsey for most of the game. This is bound to open up plenty of target opportunities for Buffalo's other receivers.

Additionally, Josh Allen has already separated himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. So, Buffalo's coaching staff will be just fine with letting him throw the ball 40+ times. Last season, Allen and Davis connected 56 times with six resulting in touchdowns.

Both of those numbers are likely to increase this season, as a lot more targets have opened up with the departures of two key players in this offense. We're going with Gabriel Davis to find paydirt on Thursday night.

Bet #2: Devin Singletary under 63.5 Rush+Rec Yards (-120 on DraftKings)

Joe Buscaglia @JoeBuscaglia Bills OC Ken Dorsey said of rookie RB James Cook's role:



"To be honest, that's going to be something that just unfolds naturally over the course of a game." Bills OC Ken Dorsey said of rookie RB James Cook's role:"To be honest, that's going to be something that just unfolds naturally over the course of a game."

There are two major factors that make this a great spot.

First, Devin Singletary will be facing a Rams front 7 that is one of the best in the NFL. This defense includes Aaron Donald, Leonard Floyd, and Bobby Wagner. Secondly, the Bills drafted James Cook in this year's draft and he should be cutting into Singletary's volume.

Quarterback Josh Allen was the team's most effective rusher last season, and that should continue into this campaign.

Last season, Singletary played in all 17 games and finished with 870 rushing yards. This accounts for about 51 yards per game on the ground.

In terms of receiving out of the backfield, that is just not his specialty. It really seems like James Cook will be getting the snaps on obvious passing downs and could earn himself more snaps throughout the game.

Consequently, we're going with Singletary to finish under his line on rushing and receiving yards.

Bet #3: Allen Robinson over 5.5 Receptions (+115 on DraftKings)

"1 week until @AllenRobinson debuts in royal + sol"- @RamsNFL

Allen Robinson was the victim of very poor quarterback play last season. Justin Fields and Robinson failed to build the chemistry needed to succeed at the NFL level.

Robinson will now be taking Odell Beckham Jr's place in this potent LA Rams offense. The receiver still has a lot of talent and fits perfectly on the opposite side of the dangerous Cooper Kupp.

Kupp finished last season as the triple crown winner, leading the NFL in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. Given his exploits from 2021, the Bills will be keyed in on trying to contain him.

This will in turn open up plenty of one-on-one opportunities for Allen Robinson to rack up a sizeable number of catches in his first game as a Ram. In a game where Matthew Stafford should throw the ball 40+ times, we're taking Robinson to impress in his first game in Los Angeles.

