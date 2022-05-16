×
"Extremely hard to express the emotions right now" - NFL players in shock over mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket which claimed 10 lives

Bills quarterback Josh Allen shared his thoughts about the mass shooting
LaDarius Brown
ANALYST
Modified May 16, 2022 01:01 AM IST
In Buffalo, 10 people lost their lives in a mass shooting at a supermarket, and NFL players and coaches, along with most people, are in shock. They took to social media to talk about it and express their thoughts.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen tweeted that it's difficult to express his emotions. He's heartbroken for the victims and their families, along with the city:

Extremely hard to express the emotions right now. Absolutely heartbroken for the victims and their families, and for the City of Buffalo.

Bills offensive lineman Rodger Saffold is praying up for everyone affected by the mass shooting and advised everyone to lean on the community and family during this difficult time:

Prayers up to everyone affected at the mass shooting in Buffalo this afternoon. Lean on family and community during this difficult time… 💯 🙏🏾

Jaquan Johnson, safety for the Bills. sends his prayers to the community and the families that lost loved ones in the mass shooting:

Prayers to the Buffalo community and the families that lost their loved ones!🙏🏾🙏🏾
All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs used sad and heart emojis to convey his feelings about the mass shooting:

😢♥️ twitter.com/buffalobills/s…

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III tweeted his feelings about the mass shooting and sent more prayers for the families who lost loved ones. Griffin III also mentioned that politicians need to make gun control more of an issue:

Another mass shooting. This time in Buffalo, NY. More innocent lives lost. More prayers going up for the families who lost loved ones. Yet, we sit by and allow politicians to stuff their pockets and make gun control a political issue. Saving lives is more important than guns.

Hall of Famer running back Thurman Thomas, who played 12 seasons with the Bills, stated that his love goes out to the community and to those who lost someone in the mass shooting. He said "we are here for you and we love you":

The news today is heartbreaking and infuriating at the same time. My love goes out to the Buffalo community and to those of you who lost someone. We are here for you and we love you.

Twelve-year NFL veteran quarterback Jim Everett tweeted out the praying hands emoji and the bill emoji to show his prayers for the city:

🙏 🦬

Current New York Giants and former Bills offensive guard Jonathan Feliciano said his heart goes out to the great people of the city after the mass shooting:

Heart goes out to the great ppl of buffalo 💔

Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, who have worked for the Bills organization in the past, shared a joint statement about the mass shooting and how the city is their hometown or their adopted home. Both their hearts go out to the victims and their families:

https://t.co/DrqmI6Goy5

Newly signed Bills linebacker Von Miller shares hearts about the mass shooting in Buffalo:

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ twitter.com/buffalobills/s…

Mass Shooting in Buffalo

10 people died in a mass shooting on Buffalo&#039;s East Side. Source: WYRK
Ten people lost their lives and three others suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to local hospitals after a mass shooting at a grocery store on the city's East Side.

The shooter was an 18-year-old white male who was heavily armed with tactical gear. He filmed himself while committing the mass shooting.

Mayor Byron Brown stated that the shooter was not from the city and had traveled “hours” from outside the area.

Continued thoughts and prayers go out to the city of Buffalo and to all those impacted by the mass shooting.

Edited by Windy Goodloe

