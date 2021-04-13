NFL players and coaches react to Julian Edelman's retirement

The New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman made the decision to retire from the NFL on Monday. Edelman has spent the last 12 years of his career with the Patriots. His journey to the NFL started as a quarterback, but he made the change to wide receiver after college.

Julian Edelman had an interesting path to the NFL. He began his college career as a quarterback for the College of San Mateo and was named the MVP in All-State Region I by the California Community College Football Coaches Association. During his freshman season at San Mateo, Julian Edelman passed for 1,312 yards and 14 touchdowns. He added 1,253 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns.

Edelman led San Mateo to an (8-3) record and a second-place finish in the NorCal Conference. His record-setting stats at San Mateo led to Julian Edelman transferring to Kent State. During his time at Kent State, he threw for 4,997 passing yards and 30 touchdowns. Edelman also added 2,483 rushing yards and 22 rushing touchdowns on 502 attempts.

The New England Patriots drafted Julian Edelman with their 232nd overall pick in the seventh-round of the 2009 NFL Draft and he made the transition from quarterback to wide receiver in the NFL. Being a seventh-round pick, the Patriots didn't expect to get the production they received from Edelman.

Julian Edelman caught 620 passes for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns over the course of his career with the Patriots. He was a part of three of the six Super Bowl championships the Patriots won and his playoff stats consisted of 118 receptions for 1,442 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Gonna miss you out there on the field bro! And your freestyles in the locker room 😂 it’s been a pleasure bro! https://t.co/R4kuQncSNX — James White (@SweetFeet_White) April 12, 2021

Edelman took over the role that Wes Welker had with the Patriots, which was being Tom Brady's security blanket. If Brady needed a big catch or a big play, he turned to Edelman.

Been around a lot of players throughout my time in the NFL. All of them the best competitors. But none compares to @Edelman11 you were an inspiration early in my career, a hell of a freaking teammate and someone to call me brother for the rest of our lives. Congrats brother. — Chris Hogan (@ChrisHogan_15) April 12, 2021

Julian Edelman is highly respected not only by the Patriots but by all of the NFL coaches and players. Take a look at how NFL coaches and players paid their respects to Julian Edelman after he announced his retirement.

NFL Players and Coaches react to Julian Edelman's decision to retire from the NFL

New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman

NFL players and coaches showed their respect for Julian Edelman through their social media accounts. The WR's 12-year NFL career has been a tremendous story and it isn't surprising to see all the respect thrown his way.

Bill Belichick’s statement on “the ultimate competitor”, Julian Edelman. pic.twitter.com/8pdZybjEyj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 12, 2021

On the biggest stage and in the biggest moments, you always came through. You never lost that chip on your shoulder and you never let anyone define you as a person or player. I’m proud of you Jules. Love you @edelman11 https://t.co/7i5Qb6msor — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 13, 2021

Tom Brady gives Julian Edelman an amazing message after retiring 🤞 pic.twitter.com/9d0okdxgMo — Overtime (@overtime) April 13, 2021

I Enjoyed it all brotha! I'll be waiting for my invite to the ceremony✊🏾💪🏾 🐿 https://t.co/WUACVNUasX — Dont'a Hightower (@zeus30hightower) April 12, 2021

🗣🗣 HELL OF A RUN



Congrats Mr Edelman. https://t.co/wI9WRPkd3j — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 12, 2021