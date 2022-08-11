3 NFL players who desperately need to move teams in 2022

Players across the NFL are traded and moved around all the time, which was evident during the wild 2022 offseason. Superstar talents such as Davante Adams, Russell Wilson, and Tyreek Hill saw themselves moved in blockbuster trades, but all were traded at the reluctance of the selling team. This could be due to the player becoming too expensive, or perhaps they're simply unhappy with their situation.

Alas, there are plenty more examples of players who could see themselves traded this NFL offseason, and boy, do they need it! We're talking about players who just don't mesh with their current franchise or will perform better on a new team. Here are three such examples.

Cleveland Browns v Los Angeles Chargers

Kareem Hunt has established himself amongst the best running backs in football over the last five years, so it's been surprising to see him stuck as an RB2 for the Cleveland Browns for so long. Hunt is second-in-command to stud running back Nick Chubb, as the two have formed the best duo in the NFL.

Hunt led the NFL in rushing during his rookie year in 2017 as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs before he was released after an off-field issue where he appeared to kick a woman.

Hunt was picked up by the Browns in 2019 and, after forming a duo with Chubb, requested a trade out of Cleveland in August 2022. At just 27, Hunt has plenty of good football left in him and would start for a host of NFL teams.

PFF @PFF



The Browns reportedly denied the request Kareem Hunt has requested a trade out of Cleveland, per @MaryKayCabot The Browns reportedly denied the request Kareem Hunt has requested a trade out of Cleveland, per @MaryKayCabotThe Browns reportedly denied the request https://t.co/NQaNGNJS0x

#2 – Tony Pollard

Arizona Cardinals v Dallas Cowboys

Speaking of above-average second-string running backs, Dallas Cowboys back Tony Pollard could be another player who could do with a fresh start. Stuck behind Ezekiel Elliott on the depth chart, Pollard has impressed whenever he plays, averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

Pollard also managed 719 yards in 2021 but was kept out of the starting lineup by Elliott, whom the Cowboys have made one of the most expensive running backs in football.

Elliott could only manage 4.2 yards per carry in 2021, displaying how he could be expendable. However, Jerry Jones signed Elliott to a six-year, $90 million contract in 2019, locking him in until 2027. This leaves little room for Pollard to excel in Dallas, so he should look for a place to start in the NFL for the upcoming season.

#3 - Daniel Jones

Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants

If the film coming out of the New York Giants' offseason workouts is anything to go by, it will be another painful NFL season for quarterback Daniel Jones and the G-men. Jones' throws in practice have almost always ended up in the hands of the defenders, and it's clear he's not the man in New York.

Jukedly on Instagram ⚡️ @JukedlyIG Daniel Jones is out here throwing DIMES Daniel Jones is out here throwing DIMES 🔥💯 https://t.co/KcYD7WigYN

He has not won more than five games in a season and has regressed massively following his solid rookie campaign in 2019.

The Giants haven't provided Jones with much competition for a starting berth, which could be why he's been so poor for so long. But it's clear the pair needs to split. Perhaps Jones may be better suited to a role of fighting for a starting berth in a competitive franchise rather than being guaranteed to start on a poor team.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht