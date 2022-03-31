×
"More than deserved" - NFL players hype up Todd Bowles as Bruce Arians' successor 

New Tampa Bay HC Todd Bowles. Source: AP
LaDarius Brown
ANALYST
Modified Mar 31, 2022 07:53 PM IST
Feature

Players in the NFL are excited for defensive coordinator Todd Bowles as he takes over for Bruce Arians as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 69-year-old Arians is retiring and transitioning to the front office.

As news broke, players around the league and those within the league shared their excitement for the defensive coordinator.

Buccaneers linebacker Jack Cichy tweeted:

"Let's go Coach Bowles!!! More than deserved, go Bucs!!"
Pro Bowl Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White said: "No better person ! My guy"

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams said: "Shout out to Coach Todd Bowles!"

Former player and current ESPN NFL analyst Marcus Spears tweeted: "Todd Bowles Yessuh!!!"

Three-time All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh stated: "Congrats to Todd Bowles on becoming head coach of a great team that still feels one man light on talent."

Former four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Antonio Cromartie said: "So Happy for my Mentor/ Friend Todd Bowles congratulations Coach!!!"

ESPN insider Adam Schefter noted: "Todd Bowles now becomes the fourth Black head coach in Buccaneers' history - two more than any other NFL team ever has had."

ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes tweeted: "Since arriving in Tampa, Todd Bowles' defenses have ranked in the top ten in DVOA every year. An awesome and well-deserved opportunity to coach a playoff-ready roster."

Reporter Renee Washington stated: "So happy for Todd Bowles to lead Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers!!! TB+TB+TB"

NFL Network analyst Cynthia Frelund said: "Todd Bowles!!! Instantly my fave HC!"

Todd Bowles and his NFL coaching career

The New Buccaneers HC at a press conference. Source: Chris O'Meara/AP

He started in the league as a member of the player personnel staff with the Green Bay Packers for two years (1995-1996). In 2000, he was coaching the secondary for the New York Jets. Next, he was with the Cleveland Browns for four years (2001-2004), coaching the secondary (nickel package).

After three years with the Dallas Cowboys (2005-2007), he joined the Miami Dolphins as an assistant head coach/secondary coach in 2008. In 2011, he was the interim head coach when Miami fired Tony Sparano after Week 14 of that season.

He coached the Philadelphia Eagles for a season (2012) as interim defensive coordinator. He was the defensive coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals for two years (2013-2014) before being named head coach of the Jets.

Bowles would coach the Jets for four years (2015-2018), with a record of 24-40 during his tenure. In 2019, he became Tampa Bay's defensive coordinator under Arians and is now their new head coach.

Edited by Piyush Bisht
