"TANK A BAD Boy!" - NFL players react to Gervonta Davis' TKO of Rolando Romero at Barclays Center

Gervonta Davis has gotten the attention of NFL players after a scary knockout of Rolando Romero in the sixth-round of their WBA regular lightweight title bout.

The build-up to the fight was coated in bad blood between the pair, but Davis had the last laugh as his brutal punch sent shockwaves around the boxing world. Take a look below.

NFL players were quick to take to social media to give their thoughts on the bout, with New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu sending out a tweet that read:

"TANK A BAD Boy!"

Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant was next to comment on the fight.

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was next to comment and was taken aback by the ending.

Charles Woodson was in awe of the fight and had to rewatch it 100 times.

Dallas Cowboys rookie sensation Micah Parsons commented on the ending, simply saying: "Night Night."

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was next on the Twitter timeline, saying Davis dropped a rocket with his left hand.

Las Vegas Raiders star Max Crosby was in awe of the fight, simply tweeting: "Oh my lord."

Verone McKinley III was shocked by the end of the fight.

Wide receiver AJ Green was pumped for the fight.

Former NFL quarterback Devlin Hodges called Davis a "bad man" after his brutal TKO of Romero.

NFL offseason in full swing

Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout

The offseason for the 32 NFL franchises is now in full swing. Voluntary OTAs (Optional Training Activities) are underway as rookies and first to fourth-year players get in the extra work before all the stars come to training camp.

Lamar Jackson was called out by Chris Simms for missing the voluntary workouts, and much has been made of Baker Mayfield's absence (even though we know why). Teams are giving their playbooks and game plans a good workout over the next couple of months as they look to try and work out just which players will make the final roster.

The offseason has also seen its fair share of headlines as well. From Deshaun Watson's civil lawsuits to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones being involved in a car accident, it has been an eventuful last couple of months as the league looks to move forward with its season preparations.

Just what pops up next remains to be seen, but at this stage, Gervonta Davis' brutal TKO is front of mind for several NFL players.

